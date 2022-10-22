Wyoming center Allyson Fertig is ready to stand tall for Cowgirls

LARAMIE – There have been some great homegrown Cowgirls over the years.

Shelby Hoffman (Gillette), Hillary Carlson (Cheyenne), Aubrey Vandiver (Laramie), Kayla Woodward (Sheridan), Fallon Lewis (Dayton) and Megan McGuffey (Cheyenne) are a few of the in-state prospects that shined for Wyoming on the hardwood inside the Arena-Auditorium.

Allyson Fertig has a chance to stand above them all by the time her career ends.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore from Glendo is just scratching the surface after being named the Mountain West freshman of the year.

“I think her potential is just so big,” senior point guard Tommi Olson, who grew up in Worland, said of Fertig. “She has so much more to grow and she will. She’s going to do amazing things this year and even more amazing things her junior year and, you know what, when her senior year comes around Wyoming might see something they’ve never seen before.

“As a basketball player, a person, she’s really special and she embodies Wyoming.”

Fertig spent her early childhood in Alaska before her family moved to Cody. They packed up again and headed to Glendo, where she picked up a skill at the lake that is quintessential Wyoming.

“My favorite hobby to do, especially during the summer, is carp shooting,” Fertig said. “It’s just full of adventures.”

While their home was being built in Glendo, Fertig and her family lived at her grandmother’s house in Douglas. That’s where she had one of the most legendary prep careers in state history.

Fertig was a four-time all-state selection, a three-time state champion and the two-time Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year.

The only thing that stopped Fertig and the Bearcats was the pandemic when the 2020 basketball season was canceled.

Given her athletic and academic prowess – Fertig was also a standout in volleyball and track while maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average and producing the highest ACT score among her Douglas High classmates – did the phenom ever think about taking her talents across the state lines?

“When I was younger, probably middle school, I was like, ‘I want to go far away, like somewhere really big,’” Fertig said. “As I grew up, I realized I don’t want to leave my home state, I don’t want to leave the people I know.

“I’d rather play for a state that knows me and cares about me than go to a random school where no one has any clue who I am. Here I know I’ll have fans no matter what.”

Fertig was originally recruited by Joe Legerski, made an impressive first impression last season under Gerald Mattinson and will be the player Heather Ezell builds around to begin her tenure as UW’s head coach.

“The sky is the limit for her,” Ezell said. “She’s growing her game to where she’s not like, I’m going to just stand on this block, because she can move out to the outside and do some different things. We’re putting her in some different positions that make her think.”

Fertig had plenty of time to be alone with her thoughts while in quarantine or the training room last season. She tested positive for COVID-19 twice and dealt with an ankle injury during the Cowgirls’ uneven 17-13 campaign.

The triple whammy made it difficult to stay in shape and run the court at 7,220 feet while adjusting to the physicality and speed in the MW.

“Over the summer I felt a lot better about my conditioning,” Fertig said. “I came back a little early and with the help of (the team) going to Australia we came back way earlier. I feel that’s helped me feel like I’m more prepared for the start of the season than last year.”

Fertig finished her breathtaking debut season averaging 10.5 points, a team-high 8.7 rebounds and leading UW with 28 blocks. She was named the MW freshman of the week four times and tied the conference freshman record for rebounds (18) twice.

“I didn’t know what to expect from her, but she was amazing last year,” said sophomore guard Emily Mellema, who was roommates with Fertig last year. “She has gotten, I would say, 10 times better this year. I’m excited to see what she’s able to do. She is incredible. She is playing really well for us.”

Fertig didn’t know what the transition from high school to Division I basketball would be like when she stepped on campus. The Cowgirls had won the MW Tournament the previous season and were led by veterans Olson, Quinn Weidemann, Alba Sanchez Ramos and McKinley Bradshaw, the scoring machine from Lyman.

“I knew it was going to be so different and I was worried I wasn’t going to play a lot. So that’s what I was expecting,” Fertig said. “I was just going to try my best and do what I needed to do during practice, be a good teammate on the bench. But then once I started seeing playing time I was like, oh, I can actually do something really good for my team. So as the season grew on I knew I needed to get better so I could help my team.”

Fertig averaged 17.3 points and 13.3 rebounds during UW’s wild WNIT run that included an overtime win over Idaho State, a triple-overtime win over Tulsa and a triple-overtime loss to UCLA at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls must replace Sanchez Ramos and Bradshaw, but Olson and Weidemann are back for one final season together.

Fertig will try to help the super seniors leave with some more hardware.

“I had the utmost faith in her. I kind of knew what she was capable of,” Weidemann said of Fertig’s immediate impact on the program. “Freshman of the year is just a stepping stone for her career.”