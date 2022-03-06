Wyoming Cowboys Graham Ike, Hunter Maldonado voted all-Mountain West first team

LARAMIE – Wyoming will have two aces to play in Las Vegas.

Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado were both voted to the all-Mountain West first team by members of the media covering the conference.

The Cowboys’ dynamic duo is joined by Colorado State’s David Roddy, Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton on the first team released Monday.

Roddy is the MW player of the year after leading the Rams to a 24-4 overall record and second-place finish in the conference.

Leon Rice, who guided Boise State to its first outright MW regular-season title, is the coach of the year. The Broncos' Tyson Degenhart is the unanimous freshman of the year.

San Diego State’s Matt Bradley, a Cal transfer, is the conference’s newcomer of the year. The Aztecs’ Nathan Mensah is the defensive player of the year.

Ike, a sophomore forward, is second in the MW in scoring (19.9 ppg) and rebounding (9.6 rpg).

Maldonado, a senior point guard who set the program’s single-season record for assists, is second in the conference in assists (6.4 apg), fifth in scoring (18.7 ppg) and 12th in rebounding (5.8 rpg).

UW, which was picked to finish tied for eighth with New Mexico in the preseason poll, is the No. 4 seed in the MW Tournament.

The Cowboys (24-7) will face No. 5 UNLV in the quarterfinal round Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Rebels (18-12) have the MW’s leading scorer in Hamilton (21.8 ppg) and the sixth man of the year in Donovan Williams (12.4 ppg).

The all-MW second team is comprised of Bradley, Boise State’s Abu Kigab and Marcus Shaver, Utah State’s Justin Bean and Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens.

Mensah, Nevada’s Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge and New Mexico’s Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House are on the third team.

Other "honorable mention" players who received votes were Degenhart and Boise State teammate Emmanuel Akot, Air Force’s A.J. Walker, Utah State’s Brandon Horvath, San Jose State’s Omari Moore and Fresno State’s Anthony Holland.

