UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowboys Graham Ike, Hunter Maldonado voted all-Mountain West first team

  • Updated
  • 0

LARAMIE – Wyoming will have two aces to play in Las Vegas.

Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado were both voted to the all-Mountain West first team by members of the media covering the conference.

The Cowboys’ dynamic duo is joined by Colorado State’s David Roddy, Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton on the first team released Monday.

Roddy is the MW player of the year after leading the Rams to a 24-4 overall record and second-place finish in the conference.

Leon Rice, who guided Boise State to its first outright MW regular-season title, is the coach of the year. The Broncos' Tyson Degenhart is the unanimous freshman of the year.

San Diego State’s Matt Bradley, a Cal transfer, is the conference’s newcomer of the year. The Aztecs’ Nathan Mensah is the defensive player of the year.

Ike, a sophomore forward, is second in the MW in scoring (19.9 ppg) and rebounding (9.6 rpg).

Maldonado, a senior point guard who set the program’s single-season record for assists, is second in the conference in assists (6.4 apg), fifth in scoring (18.7 ppg) and 12th in rebounding (5.8 rpg).

UW, which was picked to finish tied for eighth with New Mexico in the preseason poll, is the No. 4 seed in the MW Tournament.

The Cowboys (24-7) will face No. 5 UNLV in the quarterfinal round Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Rebels (18-12) have the MW’s leading scorer in Hamilton (21.8 ppg) and the sixth man of the year in Donovan Williams (12.4 ppg).

The all-MW second team is comprised of Bradley, Boise State’s Abu Kigab and Marcus Shaver, Utah State’s Justin Bean and Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens.

Mensah, Nevada’s Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge and New Mexico’s Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House are on the third team.

Other "honorable mention" players who received votes were Degenhart and Boise State teammate Emmanuel Akot, Air Force’s A.J. Walker, Utah State’s Brandon Horvath, San Jose State’s Omari Moore and Fresno State’s Anthony Holland.

All-Mountain West teams

2020-21 Mountain West media poll

FIRST TEAM

David Roddy, Colorado State (161)

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (132)

Bryce Hamilton, UNLV (131)

Graham Ike, Wyoming (131)

Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming (128)

SECOND TEAM

Matt Bradley, San Diego State (119)

Abu Kigab, Boise State (104)

Justin Bean, Utah State (83)

Marcus Shaver, Boise State (77)

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (69)

THIRD TEAM

Grant Sherfield, Nevada (65)

Jamal Mashburn Jr., New Mexico (37)

Nathan Mensah, San Diego State (22)

Jaelen House, New Mexico (21)

Desmond Cambridge, Nevada (12)

HONORABLE MENTION

A.J. Walker, Air Force (9); Brandon Horvath, Utah State (8); Emmanuel Akot, Boise State (6); Tyson Degenhart, Boise State (2); Omari Moore, San Jose State (2); Anthony Holland, Fresno State (1).

COACH OF THE YEAR: Leon Rice, Boise State (8). Others receiving votes: Jeff Linder, Wyoming (3)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: David Roddy, Colorado State (8)

Others receiving votes: Bryce Hamilton, UNLV (1); Graham Ike, Wyoming (1); Abu Kigab, Boise State (1)

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Matt Bradley, San Diego State (11)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Tyson Degenhart, Boise State (11)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nathan Mensah, San Diego State (9)

Others receiving votes: Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (2)

6th MAN OF THE YEAR: Donovan Williams, UNLV (6)

Others receiving votes: K.J. Jenkins, UNM (2); Adam Seiko, SDSU (1); Chandler Jacobs, CSU (1); John Tonje, CSU (1)

