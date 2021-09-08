Wyoming Cowgirls' 2021-22 non-conference basketball schedule released

LARAMIE – The Wyoming women’s basketball program, coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance, released its nine-game non-conference schedule Wednesday.

The Cowgirls open the 2021-22 season with an 11 a.m. game Nov. 9 against CSU Pueblo at the Arena-Auditorium. UW will also host Wichita State (Nov. 13), Chadron State (Nov. 22) and North Dakota State (Dec. 12).

A road trip to Nebraska on Dec. 22 will complete the Cowgirls’ preparation for Mountain West play. They will also play Denver (Nov. 26) and Tulane (Nov. 27) at the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic.

UW’s other non-conference road games are at Missouri-Kansas City (Nov. 18) and Gonzaga (Dec. 3).

The Cowgirls will play exhibition games against Colorado Christian (Oct. 29) and CU Colorado Springs (Nov. 5) at the A-A. The program’s 2020 Mountain West Tournament championship banner will be revealed during a ceremony during the Nov. 5 game.

All home weekday non-conference games are slated for 6:30 p.m. starts, except for the opener against CSU-Pueblo, which will be Kid’s Day in Laramie. The Nov. 13 contest against Wichita State begins at 2 p.m., while Dec. 12 vs. NDSU tips at 1 p.m.