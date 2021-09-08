 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming Cowgirls' 2021-22 non-conference basketball schedule released
0 Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls' 2021-22 non-conference basketball schedule released

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE – The Wyoming women’s basketball program, coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance, released its nine-game non-conference schedule Wednesday.

The Cowgirls open the 2021-22 season with an 11 a.m. game Nov. 9 against CSU Pueblo at the Arena-Auditorium. UW will also host Wichita State (Nov. 13), Chadron State (Nov. 22) and North Dakota State (Dec. 12).

A road trip to Nebraska on Dec. 22 will complete the Cowgirls’ preparation for Mountain West play. They will also play Denver (Nov. 26) and Tulane (Nov. 27) at the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic.

UW’s other non-conference road games are at Missouri-Kansas City (Nov. 18) and Gonzaga (Dec. 3).

The Cowgirls will play exhibition games against Colorado Christian (Oct. 29) and CU Colorado Springs (Nov. 5) at the A-A. The program’s 2020 Mountain West Tournament championship banner will be revealed during a ceremony during the Nov. 5 game.

All home weekday non-conference games are slated for 6:30 p.m. starts, except for the opener against CSU-Pueblo, which will be Kid’s Day in Laramie. The Nov. 13 contest against Wichita State begins at 2 p.m., while Dec. 12 vs. NDSU tips at 1 p.m.

UW’s 18-game MWC schedule, which was previously announced in August, begins with road games at San Diego State (Dec. 28) and UNLV (Dec. 31).

The Cowgirls’ first home conference game is Jan. 3 against Boise State. The regular-season finale is against Colorado State on March 2 in Laramie before UW tries to defend its MWC tournament crown March 6-9 in Las Vegas.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News