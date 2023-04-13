LARAMIE – Allyson Fertig isn’t going to be the only former Douglas High star playing for the Cowgirls next season.

Wyoming announced the addition of Casper College transfer Joslin Igo, who won three state championships with Fertig, to the 2023-24 roster on Thursday.

Igo averaged a team-high 12.1 points and shot 37.5% from 3-point distance to help lead the Thunderbirds to a 30-4 record last season. The 5-foot-6 guard will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Fertig averaged 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds during her sophomore season with the Cowgirls after finishing her prep career with a 100-2 record playing with Igo in Douglas.

UW is also welcoming back McKinley Bradshaw, the team’s leading scorer the previous two seasons, after the standout guard from Lyman left the program last year to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bradshaw averaged 14.9 points for the Cowgirls during the 2021-22 season, including 16.9 points in Mountain West games.

Bradshaw and Igo can assist the transition in the backcourt with super seniors Quinn Weidemann and Tommi Olson moving on after playing five seasons together at UW.

The Cowgirls return reigning MW freshman of the year Malene Pedersen and veteran guards Emily Mellema and Tess Barnes. Forward Marta Savic will have a bigger role inside with Grace Ellis entering the transfer portal.

UW finished 23-11 overall and second in the MW during Heather Ezell’s first season as head coach.