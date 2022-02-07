 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls' Allyson Fertig earns Mountain West freshman honors

University of Wyoming basketball player Allyson Fertig was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday. It was the second honor in a row for Fertig and fourth time this season.

The 6-foot-4 Fertig, a graduate of Douglas High School, averaged 13.0 points and 15.5 rebounds in two games for the Cowgirls last week. On Saturday, Fertig scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds in UW's 60-59 upset of conference leader New Mexico.

For the season, Fertig is averaging 12.2 points and a team-best 10.1 rebounds per game.

The Cowgirls (9-10, 5-5 MW) host San Jose State on Wednesday.

Allyson Fertig 2021 headshot

Fertig
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

