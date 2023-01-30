Wyoming Cowgirls Allyson Fertig, Malene Pedersen sweep Mountain West awards

LARAMIE – Two Cowgirls swept the Mountain West individual honors after another impressive road trip.

Wyoming's Allyson Fertig is the MW player of the week and Malene Pedersen is the freshman of the week after leading the team to wins at Nevada (64-52) and Boise State (69-62).

This is the sixth career honor for Fertig, the 6-foot-4 center from Glendo who played at Douglas, and the third of the season for Pedersen, the dynamic guard from Denmark.

Fertig averaged14.0 points and 10.5 rebounds. The sophomore shot 57% from the field and also logged three blocks and two steals.

Pedersen averaged 13.5 points on 10-of-21 shooting. She shot 63% on 3-pointers and had 17 points to spark UW's comeback victory at Boise State, which was the team's fifth consecutive road win.

Fertig and Pedersen helped fill the void of not having super senior Quinn Weidemann available after the team's leading scorer suffered a head injury in the second quarter against Utah State.

The Cowgirls (14-7, 7-3), currently third in the MW standings, will host San Jose State on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., MW Network).