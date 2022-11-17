Wyoming Cowgirls are looking to get on track vs. Denver Pioneers

LARAMIE – Heather Ezell didn’t order any cupcakes to celebrate the start to her tenure.

Wyoming is 0-2 after opening the season with a difficult road trip to North Dakota and coming up short down the stretch in a 66-64 loss to West Coast Conference power Gonzaga.

The Cowgirls will try to deliver Ezell’s first win as the head coach against Denver on Friday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., Mountain West Network).

Quinn Weidemann scored 17 points and Grace Ellis added a career-high 16 to lead UW but the Zags, seeking a sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, pulled out the road win Tuesday with a 10-2 run down the stretch.

“I give our kids a lot of credit, they left everything on the floor,” Ezell said. “I don’t think anybody’s got anything left in the tank. Once again, not about moral victories or anything like that. We’ve just got to turn around and we’ve got to be ready to go.”

Ellis was 7-for-11 from the field with two 3-pointers and five rebounds against Gonzaga. The 6-foot junior forward is averaging 8.3 points and 4.2 rebounds over 10 career starts (eight last season).

UW is led by two super seniors, Weidemann and Tommi Olson, but looking to replace Alba Sanchez Ramos’ 7.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

“I like to think I’m trying to step up into Alba’s role. Those are really difficult shoes to fill,” Ellis said. “Just being able to be a scoring threat when nothing else is really dropping out there and being a really big defensive stopper and just trying to communicate as much as possible.”

Allyson Fertig was in foul trouble against North Dakota and left the game against Gonzaga in tears after an awkward landing under the basket. The 6-4 sophomore center from Glendo was able to return to the floor and gut it out against Gonzaga.

“It’s always stressful when you see someone hit the deck. You hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” Ellis said of Fertig’s injury. “She helps us a lot. We need her.”

The Pioneers (1-2) are coming off a 73-70 overtime win over Loyola Marymount. UW will have to defend Makayla Minett, who led DU with 18 points and 18 rebounds in the victory, better than it did Gonzaga star forward Yvonne Ejim (26 points on 13-for-18 shooting).

The Cowgirls won last year’s meeting, 81-51, at the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic. Fertig had 16 points and Ellis scored 11 off the bench.

“We’re learning where our shots are coming in the offense. We’re starting to understand what type of players we are and how we play together really well and how important defense is going to be,” Ellis said. “Being able to hold teams is going to be a really big thing for us. It’s something we’ve prided ourselves on in the past and we have to carry on that tradition so that we can hold them and then push (the lead) out.”

UW leads the all-time series 25-5, including a 16-1 advantage in Laramie.