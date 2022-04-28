 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls basketball adds Bailey Wilborn from Maine as transfer

  • Updated
  • 0

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team added its second transfer in the past two weeks when it was announced that Bailey Wilborn was joining the Cowgirls after spending last year at the University of Maine.

The 5-foot-8 Wilborn appeared in 25 games and averaged 2.8 points per game for the Black Bears as a freshman. Prior to Maine she was a standout at Andover Central High in Wichita, Kansas, where she was a two-rime Class 5A all-state selection.

Earlier this month, first-year head coach Heather Ezell added Malene Pedersen, a 5-11 transfer from Kansas State.

Bailey Wilborn headshot

Wilborn
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News