Wyoming Cowgirls basketball announces non-conference schedule

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team on Tuesday released its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Heather Ezell and the Cowgirls will play two exhibition games and 11 opponents in the non-conference slate before tipping off the Mountain West season.

The schedule includes four teams -- Gonzaga, Montana State, Nebraska and San Francisco -- that played in the postseason last year. Gonzaga, Montana State and Nebraska all played in the NCAA Tournament while San Francisco competed in the WNIT.

UW will host Colorado Christian on Oct. 28 and Sioux Falls on Nov. 5 in exhibition games at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls open the regular season on the road at North Dakota on Nov. 11 before a three-game home slate against Gonzaga (Nov. 15), Denver (Nov. 18) and Regis (Nov. 22). The Cowgirls close the month at the Pacific Thanksgiving Tournament in California where they will face Pacific on Nov. 25 and San Francisco on Nov. 26.

UW then hosts Montana State (Dec. 2), New Mexico Highlands (Dec. 5) and Kansas City (Dec. 11) to complete its home non-conference slate. UW finishes at Nebraska (Dec. 18) and at Wichita State (Dec. 20).

The Cowgirls went 17-13 last year and advanced to the third round of the WNIT.