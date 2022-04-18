 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls basketball coach Heather Ezell signs five-year deal

  • Updated
New University of Wyoming women's head basketball coach Heather Ezell signed a five-year deal Monday that will run through April of 2026.

Ezell was named the head coach on March 25 after spending the past seven years as an assistant on the Cowgirls' staff for both Joe Legerski and Gerald Mattinson. According to a release, the deal includes annual guaranteed compensation (e.g., base salary, additional compensation, etc.) of more than $260,000. Additional compensation can be earned annual via incentives for academic and athletic performance goals.

UW advanced to the third round of the WNIT this past season after qualifying for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by winning the Mountain West Tournament championship.

Heather Ezell headshot

Ezell
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

