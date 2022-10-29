Wyoming Cowgirls basketball defeats Colorado Christian in exhibition opener

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team used a 38-17 scoring differential in the second and third quarters to run past Colorado Christian 68-36 in the Cowgirls' exhibition opener Friday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

UW led 16-12 after the opening 10 minutes but outscored the Cougars 16-4 to take a 32-16 lead at the half. The Cowgirls had a 22-13 scoring advantage in the third period to put the game away.

Senior Quinn Weidemann made all five of her 3-point attempts and finished with a game-high 20 points. Sophomore Allyson Fertig grabbed 11 rebounds and sophomore Emily Mellema had 13 points off the bench for UW, which finished with a 36-10 advantage in bench scoring.

The Cowgirls host Sioux Falls in another exhibition this coming Saturday before tipping off the regular season Nov. 11 at North Dakota.