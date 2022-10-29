 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls basketball defeats Colorado Christian in exhibition opener

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team used a 38-17 scoring differential in the second and third quarters to run past Colorado Christian 68-36 in the Cowgirls' exhibition opener Friday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

UW led 16-12 after the opening 10 minutes but outscored the Cougars 16-4 to take a 32-16 lead at the half. The Cowgirls had a 22-13 scoring advantage in the third period to put the game away.

Senior Quinn Weidemann made all five of her 3-point attempts and finished with a game-high 20 points. Sophomore Allyson Fertig grabbed 11 rebounds and sophomore Emily Mellema had 13 points off the bench for UW, which finished with a 36-10 advantage in bench scoring.

The Cowgirls host Sioux Falls in another exhibition this coming Saturday before tipping off the regular season Nov. 11 at North Dakota.

Quinn Weidemann 2022 headshot

Weidemann
