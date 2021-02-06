Wyoming Cowgirls basketball loses late lead and falls to Colorado State

The Wyoming women's basketball team let a late lead slip away against league-leading Colorado State on Saturday, as the Rams earned a sweep of the two-game series with a 68-65 victory at Moby Gym in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Cowgirls (8-9, 6-8 Mountain West) led 64-60 with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining on Ola Ustowska's 3 pointer. But UW turned the ball over three times in the final 2 minutes and managed just a free throw from Alba Sanchez Ramos with 0.8 seconds on the clock.

Quinn Weidemann scored 14 points to lead the Cowgirls, who also got 12 points from McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman), nine from Ustowska and eight apiece from Sanchez Ramos and Dagny Davidsdottir. Sanchez Ramos also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

UW is back in action Thursday when it hosts Utah State at the Arena-Auditorium.

