LARAMIE – How can a Mountain West women’s basketball program get an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament?

It starts with scheduling a difficult non-conference slate and then taking care of business against a big-name opponent or two on the court.

That’s what Wyoming is aiming to do under head coach Heather Ezell, who announced a daunting non-MW lineup on Thursday.

The Cowgirls play three Power 5 opponents (Nebraska, BYU, Oklahoma State) as well as NCAA Tournament teams from the West Coast Conference (Gonzaga) and Big East (Creighton).

The Cowgirls host the Cornhuskers from the Big Ten on Nov. 10. The two teams met the previous two seasons in Lincoln, which resulted in UW losses. This is Nebraska’s first visit to the Arena-Auditorium since 2006.

UW will host BYU on Nov. 28 in the first meeting between the two former conference rivals since the Cougars, who are entering their first season in the Big 12, left the MW.

The Cowgirls have challenging road games at West Coast Conference champion Gonzaga (Nov. 18) and Big 12 contender Oklahoma State (Dec. 3) before hosting Creighton (Dec. 10). All three opponents were in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

UW hosts Western Colorado in an exhibition game on Nov. 2 before opening the regular season against North Dakota on Nov. 6 at the Arena-Auditorium. The Fighting Hawks spoiled Ezell’s debut as head coach last season in Grand Forks but make the trip to Laramie this time.

The other home game is against Chadron State on Nov. 21.

The Cowgirls also have road games against familiar regional rivals Denver (Nov. 14) and Montana State (Dec. 17).

The non-conference schedule concludes with three neutral-court games at the Holiday Hoops Classic on Dec. 20-22 in Las Vegas.

The Cowgirls return a talented team that features all-MW first team selection Allyson Fertig, MW freshman of the year Malene Pedersen and the return of McKinley Dickerson (formerly McKinley Bradshaw), an all-conference selection two years ago.