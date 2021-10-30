 Skip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team rolls in exhibition opener

The Wyoming women's basketball team jumped out to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter on its way to a dominating 106-47 exhibition victory over Colorado Christian on Friday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for the Cowgirls, with Alba Sanchez Ramos and Grace Ellis adding 14 apiece and freshman Allyson Fertig (Douglas) pitching in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The defending Mountain West Tournament champs were 39-of-64 (60.9%) from the field and 10-of-22 (45.5%) from behind the arc.

UW will play its second exhibition game this coming Friday when it hosts the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

