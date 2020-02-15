Wyoming Cowgirls basketball wins defensive struggle at Colorado State

The Wyoming women's basketball team jumped out to a 9-2 lead after the first quarter and held on for a 43-40 victory over Border War rival Colorado State on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The Cowgirls (12-11, 7-6 Mountain West) shot just 31.8 percent (14 of 44) from the field, but limited the Rams (11-14, 5-9 MW) to 15-of-63 shooting (23.8 percent) to avenge an earlier loss to CSU.
Sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored 13 points to lead UW, while sophomore Tommi Olson added 10 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos grabbed a game-high 11 boards and leading scorer Tereza Vitulova added seven points.
The Cowgirls host Utah State on Wednesday.