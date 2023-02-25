LARAMIE – Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann were celebrated during the emotional pregame show.

Then Allyson Fertig stepped into the Border War spotlight during the nationally televised regular-season finale.

The sophomore scored 15 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter to carry Wyoming to the finish line in a 76-60 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night in front of an appreciative crowd of 3,603 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (20-9, 13-5) clinched the No. 2 seed in the Mountain West and will be on the opposite side of the bracket from the top-seeded and 24th-ranked UNLV Rebels (27-2, 17-0).

With the game in the balance in the fourth quarter, UW head coach Heather Ezell called a timeout with 6:20 remaining to let Fertig catch her breath before challenging the 6-foot-4 center to bring the win home.

"I looked at Allyson and I said, ‘Can you give me this 6:20 because we’re going to go to you every single time?’" Ezell said. "And credit to her because she said, ‘Absolutely, put it on me, I’ll take it.’ And she did, there’s no doubt."

Fertig finished 9-for-16 from the field and 9-for-10 at the free-throw line with six rebounds, two steals and a block.

Malene Pedersen made six consecutive free throws and a late basket to put the win on ice. The MW freshman of the year candidate finished with 15 points and five rebounds.

"I love watching Malene play," Ezell said. "She never gets too high; she never gets too low. She’s just even keel for everything and there’s no other kid I’d want at the free throw line. Of course, we’ve got some really good free throw shooters, but I don’t even second guess having a freshman up there at the end of the game.

"She’s been a player you can lean on and I’m super excited that we have her for another three years after this."

Grace Ellis (12 points) and Weidemann (11 points) also scored in double figures.

McKenna Hofschild, who had 25 points in the first meeting and was averaging a conference-leading 21.2 points and 7.5 assists, was limited to 16 points on 7-for-21 shooting and six assists for the Rams (18-10, 11-6).

Weidemann, a two-time all-MW defensive team selection, was the primary defender on CSU's shifty superstar.

"It is so tough, and she knows, too," Weidemann said of guarding Hofschild. "She is such an amazing player and has so many ways to score. I think like a team effort did a really good job on her tonight. I think our scout, we executed tonight. Shoutout to our teammates and our coaches for that."

Destiny Thurman made a desperation 3-pointer from NBA range with the shot clock expiring to give CSU a 53-51 lead.

Fertig responded with back-to-back traditional three-point plays on the other to start the decisive 15-7 run that she capped with a power move in the paint.

"She definitely stepped up and having her presence down low is tremendously helpful in our offense," Olson said. "The fact that she can produce and get those and-ones definitely gave us momentum. She did what she needed to do and we’re grateful she was able to perform tonight."

The Cowgirls led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter after holding CSU to 2-for-14 (14.3%) shooting, including 1-for-7 on 3s.

Olson made a 3 to get UW off to a 5-0 head start but the home team had six turnovers in the first 10 minutes and finished the frame 4-for-10 from the field.

Both teams found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter.

Thurman finished a 7-0 run with a basket to give CSU a 13-11 lead. Fertig answered with a three-point play.

"I just took pride in just being the big presence I was and just drawing those fouls," Fertig said. "I thought that was a big key to the game, drawing fouls, not just me but everyone."

The Cowgirls went 18-for-19 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and 24-for-26 (92.3%) for the game.

"It’s an emphasis we talk about all the time," Ezell said. "Those are free baskets, and we want to make sure we get there a bunch, and we convert."

UW went on a 10-0 run capped with a 3 by Tess Barnes to make the score 29-21. The sophomore from Australia buried another deep ball to stretch the lead to nine points.

Hofschild scored to get the Rams within 32-25 at the intermission. CSU was 8-for-14 from the field in the second quarter.

Fertig scored five consecutive points to extend the Cowgirls’ cushion to 41-28 early in the third quarter.

UW maintained a 13-point lead with a 3 by Ellis and another basket by Fertig, but the Rams closed the third quarter with a 5-0 spurt to get within 46-40.

After Thurman's 3 gave CSU the lead with 6:40 remaining, Fertig scored the next eight points Cowgirls closed out the rivalry win with a 25-7 run.

"The Border War is always a good time," Weidemann said. "Then to do it on senior night on top of that and the fans that we got today, the energy that was in the gym, it was amazing."

The Cowgirls will have nine days to prepare for the postseason. UW will play the No. 6 vs. No. 11 winner in the quarterfinals on March 6 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas (5 p.m., MW Network).