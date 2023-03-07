LAS VEGAS – Quinn Weidemann was doing a postgame interview outside the Cowgirls' locker room when McKenna Hofschild had to squeeze by her in the narrow hallway in the bowels of the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was one final encounter between the two rivals and capped an unpleasant night for the Mountain West player of the year.

Weidemann helped limit Hofschild, who was averaging 20.6 points and 7.2 assists, to 14 points and three assists in the MW Tournament semifinal grudge match on Tuesday night.

The defensive effort in the high-stakes Border War was the key to giving the Cowgirls (22-9) a chance to win the championship.

No. 2-seeded Wyoming beat rival Colorado State 65-56 to advance to play top-seeded and 21st-ranked UNLV for the title on Wednesday (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network). The Rebels (30-2) held on for a 71-68 win over No. 5 San Diego State in the first semifinal.

"Obviously she’s on the all-Mountain West defensive team for a reason," Tommi Olson said of Weidemann, her fellow super senior and best friend. "I was confident going into the game. As soon as we knew that we were playing Colorado State, I was comforted by the fact that we knew she could guard her."

Allyson Fertig finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds and Grace Ellis had 10 points and 12 rebounds. The duo combined for more rebounds than the entire CSU team pulled down.

UW had a dominant 50-23 edge on the glass, including 14 offensive rebounds that led to 15 second-chance points.

"I think it helps us massively just limiting how many opportunities they get," Ellis said. "Especially on long shots."

The Rams (20-11) stayed in the game by knocking down nine 3-pointers. Destiny Thurman had 19 points and was 3-for-5 behind the arc.

But the Cowgirls had a 36-18 scoring edge in the paint.

"They have a size disadvantage, so I thought we did pretty good job attacking them at their weakness in the paint," Fertig said. "I thought we did a very good job getting those paint touches."

Malene Pedersen scored 14 points and Emily Mellema also scored 10 points off the bench for head coach Heather Ezell’s balanced team.

After Hofschild tried to take over at the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, Ellis hit a big 3-pointer to give UW a 56-46 lead with 6:15 remaining.

CSU clawed back within 58-52 but Ellis buried another 3 and Weidemann added a free throw to push the advantage back to double digits (62-52).

"I'm proud of this group," Ezell said. "We came here with the mindset of finishing a business trip. We took care of business again tonight. I'm just really proud of the way all 13 of our kids were engaged. They worked as a group, they moved as one, and we were able to take care of business."

Pedersen scored five quick points to give UW a 7-6 lead, but Thurman scored nine points in the first quarter to spark a 10-4 spurt for the Rams.

The Cowgirls trailed by six points when Olson made a half-court shot at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 19-16.

"I looked up, saw it go in and thought, 'Oh my, they're not winning this game," Fertig said.

Olson’s heave sparked a 12-2 run as Fertig scored six points to start the second quarter and a 3 by Weidemann gave UW a 25-21 lead.

Back-to-back baskets by Fertig extended the advantage to seven points but Thurman tallied the last five points of the first half to get CSU within 32-28 at the intermission.

Fertig has 12 points and seven rebounds at the break. UW limited Hofschild to two points on 1-for-4 shooting and two assists.

The Rams were just 3-for-14 shooting in the second quarter but held the Cowgirls offense in check beyond Fertig.

"It’s important when we get those stops to go down and finish the play because it gives us momentum," Thurman said. "I think we had a few back-to-back (stops) and we just couldn’t finish them out. If we did, I think this turnout would have been very different."

Tess Barnes scored on a backdoor layup to give UW a 36-28 lead early in the third quarter, but the sophomore picked up three quick fouls and headed to the bench.

Ellis returned to the floor and scored two hoops to make the score 41-32. Hofschild scored CSU’s last five points of the quarter to get her team within 50-43.

CSU, which eliminated UW in the quarterfinals of last year's MW Tournament, was unable to mount a comeback this time.

"They just flat-out beat us," Rams head coach Ryun Williams, who is from Gillette, said after UW won the rubber match after the programs split the two meetings in the regular season. "That’s the bottom line."