Wyoming Cowgirls bracing for another Border War at the Mountain West Tournament

LARAMIE – The Wyoming women’s basketball team will likely be playing back-to-back Border War games.

The Cowgirls (15-11, 11-6) concluded the regular season with a dramatic 69-63 overtime victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 2,375 at the Arena-Auditorium.

UW’s three seniors – Tommi Olson, Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann – combined for 42 points, 22 rebounds and 12 assists to will the team to the win over the rival Rams (18-10, 9-9).

A year after winning four games in four nights to cut down the nets at the Mountain West Tournament as a No. 7 seed, head coach Gerald Mattinson said these Cowgirls will benefit from a bye in the opening round.

“This year it’s really good not to play on Sunday because we’re going to have a lot of players in rehab (Thursday) trying to get soreness out of their backs and their legs,” Mattinson said. “That extra day will do us good this year.”

CSU, the No. 6 seed, will play No. 11 San Jose State at 9 p.m. Sunday with the winner advancing to face UW in the quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The first three rounds of the tournament will be streamed on the MW Network.

“We were in a position to win the game,” Rams head coach Ryun Williams said after his team squandered a 10-point lead in the second half and missed a shot at the end of regulation. “A few free throws and drives just didn't go our way. That's all you can ask for is to be in it and we were.

“Now, we just need to move on and start the Mountain West Tournament, which is a new season. Let's go to Vegas.”

Olson scored a career-high 17 points and knocked down five 3-pointers in her high-level point guard battle with CSU’s McKenna Hofschild, who finished 9-for-16 from the field with 22 points.

Sanchez Rams recorded the fourth double-double of her career with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Weidemann had 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and one turnover in 43 minutes.

McKinley Bradshaw scored all 15 of her points after halftime. Grace Ellis grabbed 11 rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. Allyson Fertig was 0-for-3 from the field but grabbed five rebounds and blocked a shot.

Mattinson didn’t want to get into the adjustments the Cowgirls made down the stretch with a likely rematch with CSU looming.

“I think we’re playing well. We’re scoring some points,” Mattinson said. “There’s a bunch of teams that can beat each other, just like us last year. I never thought we were out of it.”

Fans were not allowed to attend last year’s MW Tournament and celebrate UW’s championship.

The Cowgirls will lean on the support this time as they attempt to make another postseason run with an expected Border War rubber match after splitting the regular-season series with the Rams.

“I’m going to say it’s almost not a neutral site because we’ll have a ton of fans,” Mattinson said. “As long as we don’t put too much pressure on ourselves, it’s almost like a home game down there.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.