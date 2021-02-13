Wyoming Cowgirls build early lead and cruise past Utah State

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team jumped out to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a 79-42 victory against Utah State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (10-9, 8-8 Mountain West) lit up the scoreboard from behind the arc, shooting 53.1 percent (17 of 32) while holding the Aggies to 15.4 percent 3-point shooting (2 of 13).

Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) had a game-high 23 points while junior Quinn Weidemann added 21. The two were a combined 16 of 21 from the field, including 10 of 13 from deep. Junior point guard Tommi Olson (Worland) filled up the box score as she finished with six points, seven rebounds, three assists and six steals.

The Cowgirls, who improved to 7-1 at home in league play, close out the regular season this week with a two-game series against New Mexico beginning Wednesday.

