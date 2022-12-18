Wyoming Cowgirls can't survive second-half blitz in loss at Nebraska

Wyoming's four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Sunday in a 66-39 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A 3-pointer by Quinn Weidemann pulled the Cowgirls within 34-30 midway through the third quarter, but the Huskers outscored UW 32-9, including 20-5 in the fourth quarter, to earn the non-conference victory.

The Cowgirls (6-4) committed a season-high 21 turnovers and were just 16-of-52 (30.8%) from the field. Nebraska (9-3) was 24-of-48 (50.0%) from the field and scored 25 points off UW's turnovers.

Weidemann scored 10 points to lead the Cowgirls, who also got six points from Grace Ellis and five apiece from Tommi Olson and Malene Pedersen. Alexis Markowski was 4-of-5 from behind the arc and finished with 22 points for the Huskers.

The Cowgirls close their non-conference schedule Tuesday at Wichita State. It will be their second consecutive game without head coach Heather Ezell. The first-year coach, who is pregnant, is taking an indefinite leave of absence to focus on her health and the health of the baby.