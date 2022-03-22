Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig standing tall in WNIT

LARAMIE – Not many high school athletes in Wyoming history have stood taller than Allyson Fertig did as a basketball player.

The 6-foot-4 phenom was a four-time all-state selection, a three-time state champion and a two-time Wyoming Gatorade Player of the year.

Fertig might have led Douglas High to another state title had the 2020 tournament not been canceled due to the pandemic.

But being the big woman on UW’s campus hasn’t been as easy as Fertig makes it look.

“At first I was really nervous because I wasn’t expecting to be in this position,” Fertig said. “I kind of was a little inconsistent throughout the year. I think by the end of the year, I kind of got locked into my position and knew what I had to do.”

Fertig finished with 22 points and set a Mountain West freshman record with 18 rebounds during the Cowgirls’ wild 97-90 triple-overtime victory over Tulsa in the second round of the WNIT on Sunday.

UW will need Fertig to summon another dominant performance to advance past UCLA in the third round Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., MW Network).

The Cowgirls (17-12) were out-rebounded 43-27 and outscored 34-20 in the paint during last year’s 69-48 loss to the Bruins (16-12) in the NCAA Tournament.

“I take pride in my rebounding, so I knew even if I don’t score that day I’m going to try to get 10 rebounds or so,” Fertig said of her approach down the stretch of the regular season when her shots weren’t falling. “That’s probably the biggest thing is I’ve changed my mindset. Instead of wanting to be the leading scorer, I want to be the biggest rebounder out there.

"I have the biggest size, so I might as well.”

Fertig showed up for summer workouts after graduating with a 4.0 grade-point average and the highest ACT score of anyone in her Douglas High class.

The head start helped Fertig get acclimated to the steep step up in competition. She has played in all 29 games this season, including 22 starts, and was named the MW freshman of the year.

“Allyson Fertig has had a great freshman year. We keep asking her to do more and right now she’s exhausted,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said at the end of the regular season. “She’s got to get her second basketball wind because all those freshmen have played more basketball than they ever have, especially somebody like her with the amount of physical play that she has to endure.”

Fertig – who is averaging 10.1 points and 9.5 rebounds this season – has found another gear during this postseason run.

During the Cowgirls' 76-73 overtime victory over Idaho State in the first round, Fertig had 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and 11 rebounds (eight offensive boards).

“It’s going to be huge, especially if we keep playing in the WNIT and games are getting harder and harder,” Quinn Weidemann, who is averaging 24.0 points during this tournament, said of what the run will do for Fertig’s development. “She’s got that experience. She’s going to hit some big shots and get those rebounds.”

UCLA’s front court features 5-10 senior Ilmar’l Thomas (15.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg), who scored a team-high 17 points during a 61-45 victory over Air Force in the second round at Pauley Pavilion.

UW is hoping Fertig’s presence will make this a fair fight after last year’s memorable March ended with a lopsided loss to the Bruins.

“I would personally say more on the defensive side,” Fertig said when asked where she has improved the most since arriving at UW. “Just being able to defend more beyond the paint. In high school I didn’t really have to defend anyone. We played a lot of zone or I was put on the worst player so I could stay in the paint.”

Fertig was in early foul trouble and played 40 of the 55 minutes against Tulsa, finishing 9-for-12 from the field with seven offensive rebounds, seven fouls drawn and four blocks.

Another Wyoming native, Lyman's McKinley Bradshaw, made a 3-pointer to force the third overtime and two more deep shots after that to finally put the Golden Hurricane away.

The Cowgirls are counting on the elevation to be a factor in the matchup with the Pac-12 visitors from Los Angeles.

“When she hit that 3, I was like, ‘Yep, we’ve got this game,’” Fertig said of Bradshaw’s late-game heroics. “They were totally dead tired. It’s our time. We’re used to the 7,220 altitude. Let’s push it to them. And we did.”

On a team that features established stars – Bradshaw, Weidemann, Tommi Olson and Alba Sanchez – from last year’s MW Tournament championship, Fertig is still standing tall.

“It’s been like an honor to come in my freshman year because a lot of freshmen don’t get to play a lot,” Fertig said of emerging as a center worthy of attention. “I am very grateful for my coaches for trusting me in this position.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.