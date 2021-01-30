Wyoming Cowgirls complete series sweep of San Diego State

The Wyoming women's basketball team closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run to take control and completed a two-game series sweep of San Diego State with a 62-41 victory Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) led a balanced attack for the Cowgirls (8-7, 6-6 Mountain West) with 11 points while Jaye Johnson (Natrona County/Casper College) added 10. Juniors Quinn Weidemann (9) and Alba Sanchez Ramos (8) combined for 17 points and junior point guard Tommi Olson (Worland) had another solid all-around game with six points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
UW begins a two-game series against rival and league-leading Colorado State on Thursday in Fort Collins, Colorado.