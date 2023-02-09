LARAMIE – The Cowgirls dug another big hole.

This time they shoved the visitors into it and shoveled dirt on them.

Wyoming, which fell behind by 18 points before mounting a 64-52 comeback win in the first meeting at Utah State, stormed out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back during a dominant 70-48 victory in the rematch on Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (16-8, 9-4 Mountain West) led 18-2 at the end of the first quarter after holding the Aggies (4-20, 1-12) to 0-for-13 shooting from the field.

UW led for 39 minutes, 52 seconds and had a 51-29 rebounding edge.

"It was very nice to play against a team we could punch at the start and get that lead at the beginning," said Allyson Fertig, who finished with 22 points on 8-for-8 shooting. "This league is very interesting this year. The records of some teams don’t actually show what they’re capable of. We have a lot of 1-11 teams, but they’re still D-I basketball players, they can show up."

To Fertig's point, first-place UNLV hit a late 3-pointer to improve to 13-0 in conference with a 64-63 win over Fresno State, a team tied with Utah State for last place.

"I thought we practiced much better this week," UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen said to the team's response from the heartbreaking 66-63 loss at Colorado State. "I learned some lessons. ... There was a lot of plays we didn't make on Saturday that were available for us, both offensively and defensively. We certainly got better throughout the week of practice."

A 3-pointer by Tommi Olson extended the advantage to 40-15 with 54 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Fertig scored 13 of her points in the first half to help UW take a 41-18 lead at the intermission.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore swatted a shot on one end and dribbled the ball down to the other end for a layup to make the score 60-33 with 6:38 remaining. Fertig also finished with seven rebounds and four blocks in 19 minutes.

Malene Pedersen had 12 points and six rebounds. Tess Barnes did not score but grabbed eight rebounds and matched Fertig with four blocks.

Larsen emptied the bench after Fertig’s spectacular coast to coast play, which allowed Bailey Wilborn, Lexi Bull and Paula Salazar to get in the scoring column.

Since trailing 33-15 in the second quarter at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah, UW outscored the Aggies 119-67 over 63 minutes, 46 seconds to sweep the season series.

"I was more concerned with us maybe overlooking Utah State and looking forward to Saturday rather than having a hangover from Colorado State," Larsen said. "That really pleases me that we were really focused in on tonight. For the most part, we got everything accomplished that we wanted to."

The Cowgirls, who are tied with CSU and San Diego for second place, will host Air Force at 2 p.m. Saturday.