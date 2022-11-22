Wyoming Cowgirls cruise to impressive home victory over Regis

LARAMIE – The Cowgirls are on a two-game winning streak.

But the team’s confidence was built in defeat.

Since Wyoming’s 66-64 loss to Gonzaga in the home opener, the Bulldogs went on to beat No. 6 Louisville 79-67 and No. 23 Tennessee 73-72.

“Our kids have noticed it. They talk about it at pregame meal and whatnot, ‘Oh, did you see who Gonzaga beat today?’” UW head coach Heather Ezell said. “I go, ‘Yeah, but we still lost to them.’ We’ve got to keep building from that though. If we can bring that effort that we brought and continue that throughout the year, we’ll be alright.”

Ezell’s team brought the effort and the hundreds of elementary kids bused in for the game brought the noise during the Cowgirls’ 64-44 victory over Regis on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Grace Ellis scored 16 points and Malene Pedersen finished with 12 points to lead the offense.

Allyson Fertig, who had 21 rebounds during UW’s 68-45 win over Denver on Friday, added seven points and nine boards.

“We wanted to go out and have fun and of course enjoy all the kids that were there,” Pedersen said. “Even though Regis is a Division II school, we didn’t want to underestimate them and to come out hard and play our game. That’s what we did.”

UW outscored the Rangers 37-19 in the first half and cruised to the win despite shooting 20% (4-for-20) from 3-point distance.

Nine of the 11 players that saw time scored and the Cowgirls finished with six turnovers.

“We talked about at halftime getting better as a team and continuing to move forward with our game, both offensively and defensively,” Ezell said. “I was actually really happy with how we took care of the ball. That was an emphasis, and also transition defense. They are a team that averaged in their wins 16 points in transition.”

UW held Regis without any fast-break points and to 32.2% shooting from the field.

The Cowgirls will spend Thanksgiving in Stockton, California, where they will play Pacific on Friday and UC Davis on Saturday.