Wyoming Cowgirls defeat CSU Pueblo 67-53 in season opener

LARAMIE – The decibel level has been louder at times through the decades at the Arena-Auditorium.

But the frequency coming from the fans had never been this high-pitched.

The Wyoming women’s basketball team opened its 2021-22 season with a 67-53 victory over CSU Pueblo on Tuesday in front of a crowd of 4,402 fans made up mostly of enthusiastic elementary students screaming their lungs out for the reigning Mountain West tournament champions.

“I thought it was great. I loved the energy, it was fun,” senior guard Quinn Weidemann said after scoring a team-high 13 points after a slow start for the home team after the 11 a.m. tip. “It was a weird time for a game. I know people have work, and we didn’t get our usual fans. But it was good to have all those kids up there cheering.”

The Cowgirls (1-0) took CSU Pueblo to school in the second half of the "Education Day" game, turning a three-point halftime deficit into a 21-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

UW started driving to the basket on offense and switching back to a base defense to turn the tide.

In the third quarter, the ThunderWolves were 1-for-12 shooting, including 0-for-8 on 3-pointers, with UW outscoring the visitors 24-6 during the frame.

“That’s a big deal against that team,” head coach Gerald Mattinson said.

After Northern Colorado transfer Alisha Davis made a basket to give her team a 33-30 lead, CSU Pueblo did not make another field goal over the final 8 minutes, 52 seconds of the third quarter.

Davis was the Big Sky player of the year last season, averaging 17.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Bears. The 6-foot-1 forward finished with 20 points on 7-for-19 shooting with seven rebounds and four steals.

“I’m not concerned about her points because sometimes you plan scouts and you go, ‘This kid is going to do something special, but somebody else can’t,’” Mattinson said. “When I look down their box score, I don’t see anybody else in double digits (scoring). … She’s going to be as good a post player as we’re going to see.”

McKinley Bradshaw, the Cowgirls’ leading scorer last season, was 0-for-8 from the field and 0-for-3 behind the arc through the first 20 minutes. Then the junior from Lyman sparked the offense with seven quick points to help get the second-half surge started.

A three-point play by Bradshaw gave UW a 36-33 lead, and the home team closed the third quarter on a 13-0 run to the ear-piercing delight of the crowd.

“I think we got a little rushed and were letting their pressure kind of take us out of our game a little bit,” Weidemann said. “I definitely think in the second half that we got that fixed.”

Grace Ellis made a 3-pointer, and Weidemann added a free throw to extend the lead to 56-37 with 8:40 remaining in the fourth quarter before Morgan Dial finally made a jumper to end UW’s 17-0 spurt.

The Cowgirls trailed 31-28 at the intermission after shooting 37.5% from the field, including 2-for-8 (25%) from 3-point range, with six turnovers leading to eight points for the ThunderWolves.

CSU Pueblo had five blocks and a 25-22 rebounding edge at the break.

“We just talked about being more aggressive,” Mattinson said of his halftime adjustments. “We were a lot flat.”

UW, which shot 61.5% (32-for-52) at the free-throw line during the two exhibition games, went 18-for-25 (72%) at the stripe against CSU Pueblo, including 10-for-12 (83.3%) during the decisive third quarter when the officials started calling hand-check fouls.

“It was good to see everyone get their confidence back on free throws and start hitting some,” Weidemann said.

The Cowgirls led 64-43 after a basket by Weidemann with 4:05 remaining before allowing a 10-0 run by CSU Pueblo down the stretch when Mattinson had three freshmen and two sophomores on the floor.

Ellis and Alba Sanchez Ramos finished with 11 points each. Paula Salazar scored all eight of her points in the first half to help keep UW within one possession at the intermission.

“That is a very solid team and they’re going to win a lot of games,” Mattinson said of the ThunderWolves. “Overall, I’m pleased.”

UW will host Wichita State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

