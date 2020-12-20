 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowgirls defeat Northen Colorado in overtime to end non-conference play
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls defeat Northen Colorado in overtime to end non-conference play

The Wyoming women's basketball team finished the non-conference portion of its schedule on a winning note, defeating Northern Colorado 53-50 in overtime Sunday in Greeley, Colorado.

Former Natrona County and Casper College standout Jaye Johnson's 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the extra session gave the Cowgirls (3-2) the lead for good at 50-48. Quinn Weidemann made two free throws with 25 seconds to play for a 53-50 advantage and the Bears missed their final two shots in the final 10 seconds.

Northern Colorado went on a 13-0 run over the final 4:45 of regulation to tie the game at 44-all and force overtime.

Weidemann led the Cowgirls with 13 points, with freshman Ola Ustowska adding a career-high 11 and Tommi Olson tying a career high with 10 points before fouling out late in regulation. Johnson also notched a career best with nine points.

UW is back in action on Jan. 2 when it hosts Mountain West opponent San Jose State.

Quinn Weidemann

Weidemann
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

