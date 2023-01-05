Wyoming Cowgirls dominate the glass, defeat New Mexico 78-69

LARAMIE – The glass inside the Arena-Auditorium is clean.

Wyoming finished with a dominant 41-21 rebounding advantage during a 78-69 victory over New Mexico on Thursday night in from an appreciative crowd of 1,942.

Malene Pedersen and Grace Ellis scored 19 points each on a combined 15-for-23 from the field to lead the Cowgirls (9-5, 2-1 Mountain West).

Quinn Weidemann added 10 points and Allyson Fertig grabbed 11 rebounds, including nine offensive boards.

“I’ll be honest with you, where I’m really astounded is how we out-rebounded them offensively by 12,” UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen said.

The Cowgirls turned 15 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points while limiting New Mexico to three offensive rebounds and three second-chance points.

Reigning MW player of the week Shaiquel McGruder finished with 22 points and five blocks but was limited to two rebounds.

“In a three-possession game when it comes down to it, Shaiquel McGruder averaged right around three offensive rebounds a game and just about every time those turn into points,” Larsen said after UW limited the senior forward to one offensive rebound. “It was absolutely huge. If they get a couple cheapies we probably get a little tighter on offense, and they’re feeling really good about themselves.”

The Lobos (9-6, 1-1) slapped on a full-court press and were able to cut a 17-point deficit down to seven points in the fourth quarter.

Ellis scored five points to open UW’s scoring in the fourth quarter. When the junior forward missed a free throw, fellow Australian Tess Barnes grabbed the offensive rebound and scored to make the score 72-59 with 5:07 remaining.

“I thought New Mexico played defensively as well as I’d seen them all year,” Larsen said. “They really got after us. We just were really poised offensively. Once we got across half-court, I breathed a lot easier because. Man, that (press) was tough to beat.”

A 3-pointer by McGruder got the Lobos within 76-69 with 2:08 remaining. Pedersen answered with a clutch bucket on the other end to keep the visitors at bay.

UW let a 15-point lead slip away in the previous game against Fresno State before prevailing in double-overtime.

“That’s something we’ve really been working on is being able to close out games and being able to play with a lead and maintain leads,” said Ellis, who finished with nine rebounds. “Being able to do that and see all that hard work come together is great. Those double-overtime games, they just hurt sometimes.”

The Cowgirls led 25-14 at the end of the first quarter after shooting 56% (10-18) and limiting the Lobos to 2-for-11 (18%) from behind the arc.

Weidemann hit a pair of 3s during a 15-0 run capped with a bucket by Marta Savic that gave UW a 19-7 lead.

LaTascya Duff hit a 3 to get New Mexico within 36-32 in the second quarter. Tommi Olson made a layup to finish a 6-0 run by the Cowgirls to extend the lead to 10 points at the intermission.

Fertig scored off an offensive rebound, Pedersen splashed a 3 and Savic scored on a powerful post move during a 7-0 spurt in the third quarter to make the score 56-39.

After a push by the Lobos, Pedersen buried another long-range shot to give UW a 65-51 cushion heading into the fourth quarter.

“It’s a beautiful thing for Quinn and Allyson,” Larsen said of the emergence of Pedersen and Ellis as reliable scorers. “There was a time last year and maybe even early this year, if those two didn’t have big games for us offensively it was going to be hard for us to win. Now Malene and Grace being the weapons they are, that really loosens the offensive pressure off of Quinn and Allyson quite a bit.”

The Cowgirls play Air Force on Wednesday at Clune Arena.