Wyoming Cowgirls drop Mountain West road game at to Air Force

McKinley Bradshaw couldn’t quite recreate “Maldo Magic” at Clune Arena.

The junior guard’s potential game-winning 3-pointer rimmed out as time expired and Wyoming lost 47-45 to Air Force on Wednesday night at Clune Arena.

The Cowgirls (8-10, 4-5) lost for only the fourth time in 60 all-time meetings with the Falcons (12-10, 6-5).

Air Force led 47-43 after a basket by Riley Snyder with 2:13 remaining.

Neither team scored again until UW freshman guard Emily Mellema made a tough left-handed hook in the paint to cut the deficit to two points with 18 seconds remaining.

The Falcons had to call two timeouts after having trouble getting the ball in bounds and then turned the ball over with 17 seconds left to give Bradshaw a chance to steal a game in which the Cowgirls trailed for 39 minutes, 26 seconds.

Hunter Maldonado scored 31 points, including a buzzer-beating layup, to lift the UW men’s team to a 63-61 last Friday at Clune Arena.

Bradshaw finished with 14 points and Quinn Weidemann added 11 points to lead the Cowgirls, who were 16-for-41 (39%) from the field and turned the ball over 21 times.

Snyder led the Falcons, who scored 17 points off turnovers, with 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting. The rest of the Air Force team finished 10-for-37 (27%) from the field.

Bradshaw made a nice cut on an inbounds play for an easy basket and made to free throws to get UW to within 33-31 but the Cowgirls didn’t score over the final 3:50 of the third quarter and trailed by six points entering the final 10 minutes of play.

UW trailed 29-22 at the intermission after committing 12 turnover that led to nine points for Air Force.

Bradshaw had 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting at the half but the rest of the team combined for just 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting.

The Falcons made two early 3s and led 10-0 on a basket by Kamri Heath with 6:10 remaining in the first quarter.

Allyson Fertig scored on an offensive rebound and Bradshaw splashed a 3 to cut UW’s deficit to 21-15 with 5:51 left in the half.

Snyder gave Air Force its largest lead, 29-17, but the Falcons did not score over the final 4:01 of the second quarter.

Weidemann hit a 3 and Paula Salazar added a layup to get the Cowgirls within five points at the break.

UW, which defeated Air Force 57-54 on a game-clinching layup by Grace Ellis with 2.7 seconds left on Jan. 15 in Laramie, will face New Mexico on Saturday at the Pit.

