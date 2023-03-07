LAS VEGAS – Ryun Williams is the perfect person to put the women’s basketball Border War in perspective.

The Gillette native is in his 11th season as Colorado State’s head coach and is 14-11 against Wyoming.

The third-seeded Rams (20-10) will play the No. 2 Cowgirls in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center (8:30 p.m., MW Network).

The two rivals split the two meetings in the regular season.

“Yeah, it's a Border War but more importantly than that, it's the semifinals, right?” Williams said after CSU outlasted No. 6 Boise State 59-52 in the quarterfinals on Monday. “That's the No. 1 thing: We're here to win the tournament, not win a border war. This just happens to be the next opponent.”

The star players on both teams didn’t have to use coach speak when asked about this matchup.

Allyson Fertig, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 72-57 win over San Jose State in the quarterfinal round, is confident the Cowgirls will flip the script.

UW beat CSU in last season's final home game and then lost the rematch in the opening round of the conference tournament.

“I feel like it will kind of be like revenge from last year because they got us in our first game,” said Fertig, who scored 15 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter to lead UW to a 76-60 win over the Rams on Feb. 25 in Laramie. “I’m not scared to face them again. It’s always a good game and I feel like we want it more this year.”

McKenna Hofschild, who hinted that the Rams will be quicker to double-team Fertig this time, averaged 20.5 points and 7.5 assists against the Cowgirls during her MW player of the year campaign.

“We've got a little chip on our shoulder,” Hofschild said after finishing with 10 points and 10 assists against Boise State. “We think we're coming into this game, and we have something to prove. I feel very confident that we'll prove it.”

Top-seeded and 21st-ranked UNLV will play No. 5 San Diego State in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. before the latest chapter of the Border War.

The Rams lost to the Rebels in last year’s MW Tournament championship game. The Cowgirls won the tournament two years ago.

UW trails the all-time series 56-55.

“We know it's going to be just a war,” Williams said. “And if you want to put ‘border’ in front of it, that's fine, but it's just going to be an absolute tournament war.”