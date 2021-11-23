Wyoming Cowgirls end two-game slide with victory over Chadron State College

The Wyoming women's basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Chadron State College on Monday to earn a 71-48 victory at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (2-2), who had lost two in a row, outscored the Eagles 20-6 in the second frame to take a 43-22 lead into the locker room.

Junior McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) scored a game-high 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and freshman Allyson Fertig (Douglas) had the first double-double of her UW career, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Douglas native Bailey Brooks led Chadron State (1-3) with 11 points.

The Cowgirls return to the court Friday when they take on Tulsa at the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic in Denver.

