 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls end two-game slide with victory over Chadron State College

  • 0

The Wyoming women's basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Chadron State College on Monday to earn a 71-48 victory at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (2-2), who had lost two in a row, outscored the Eagles 20-6 in the second frame to take a 43-22 lead into the locker room.

Junior McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) scored a game-high 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and freshman Allyson Fertig (Douglas) had the first double-double of her UW career, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Douglas native Bailey Brooks led Chadron State (1-3) with 11 points.

The Cowgirls return to the court Friday when they take on Tulsa at the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic in Denver.

Allyson Fertig 2021 headshot

Fertig
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News