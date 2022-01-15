Wyoming Cowgirls escape with dramatic 57-54 victory over Air Force

LARAMIE -- It would have been easy for the Cowgirls to lose their poise in the closing seconds.

They had already coughed up a five-point lead in the final seconds while simultaneously losing a key player to injury.

But with the game on the line, 6-foot-4 freshman Allyson Fertig and 6-foot sophomore Grace Ellis stood tall.

Fertig grabbed Ellis' inbounds pass in the paint with two players draped on her and tossed the ball back to Ellis for the game-winning basket with two seconds left to lift Wyoming to a gutsy 57-54 victory over Air Force on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (6-7, 2-2) took a 54-49 lead with 25 seconds remaining after McKinley Bradshaw made two free throws.

After Cierra Winters’ driving layup moments later, Ola Ustowska’s knee buckled and the sophomore guard turned the ball over while hitting the court in pain.

UW’s other four players scrambled to guard Air Force as play continued, but Lauren McDonald got loose for a 3-pointer to tie the score 54-54 with 12 seconds left.

“It’s kind of scary,” Ellis said of the sequence. “You’re like, ‘We’ve got this game in control.’ Then you see one of your players go down and you’re scrambling. You’re worried for (Ustowska), but you’ve got to get your stuff back together.”

Fertig, the former Douglas High star, replaced Ustowska in the lineup and delivered the clutch assist to Ellis instead of forcing up a shot against the double team.

“We were originally trying to run a play for Allyson. She said that’s something she used to run in Douglas,” Ellis said. “That was obviously something she knew was going to happen and she was like, ‘OK, it’s going back to you. You’re going to do it.’”

Air Force turned the ball over, and Ellis added a free throw after being fouled with no time left on the clock.

Gerald Mattinson was thrilled to pull out a victory after a season-high 26 turnovers by the Cowgirls led to 24 Air Force points.

UW’s head coach was also upset seeing Ustowska crumpled on the floor. She will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

“That one really kind of set me off and I’m going to look at the film a lot on that one,” Mattinson said. “Because one of my fears when you play these guys and they don’t, I’m going to say call it tight sometimes, is somebody is going to get hurt.”

Bradshaw, who matched her career high with 27 points in Thursday’s 85-76 loss to New Mexico, finished with 20 points. The junior guard from Lyman splashed a 3 to finish a 9-2 run that gave UW a 34-22 lead in the third quarter.

The Falcons (8-8, 2-3) clawed back into the game by making nine of their next 10 free throws to get within 41-39 entering the fourth quarter.

Both Quinn Weidemann and Fertig picked up their fourth fouls in the final minute of the third quarter.

After Air Force tied the score, Ellis completed a three-point play to give UW a 44-41 lead with 8:41 remaining.

“They’re not going to go away,” Mattinson said of the Falcons, who were coming off a 77-52 win at Colorado State. “I give them credit. They made tough shots.”

UW held Air Force to 26.8% shooting from the field. The Falcons finished with 15 made field goals and 21 made free throws.

The Cowgirls had a dominant 47-26 rebounding advantage, but the turnovers evened the possessions out.

“Air Force has always been a really physical team. Today we obviously had a lot more fouls called than in previous games,” Ellis said. “That was something we had to adjust to in this game. They’re always more physical. They push and they shove, and we’ve got to stand out our ground.”

Fertig finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes. Alba Sanchez Ramos and Tommi Olson had nine rebounds each. Ellis added 10 points off the bench, including the last three points of the game.

“It was pretty hectic, pretty exciting,” Ellis said of the frenetic finish.

UW leads the all-time series 56-3 and has never lost to Air Force in Laramie.

