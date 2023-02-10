LARAMIE – Allyson Fertig can’t dunk.

That’s seemingly about all Wyoming’s star center is incapable of on a basketball floor.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore finished with 22 points on 8-for-8 shooting with seven rebounds and four blocks in 19 minutes during Thursday’s 70-48 victory over Utah State.

As Fertig was dribbling down the court after blocking a perimeter jumper, the crowd of 2,227 roared for the homegrown star to attempt a slam.

“I was like, OK, they’re going to start yelling 'dunk,' but I can’t dunk, so you’re going to have to be satisfied with a layup,” Fertig said. “I was trying to make sure no one was chasing me because I got scared a little. It was fun.”

UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen also jumped out of his chair during Fertig’s remarkable highlight-reel play.

“I haven’t seen a sequence like that. Maybe on television, certainly not on the bench,” Larsen said. “I didn’t know I did it, but somebody actually told me I was making some kind of pose as she was laying it in. That’s how excited I was. I was a fan watching it. Just a really special player.”

Fertig and the Cowgirls (16-8, 9-4 Mountain West) aren’t expecting to have an easy time against Air Force on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., MW Network).

The Falcons (12-12, 7-5) play a bruising style and lead the MW in turnover margin (plus-6.04) this season.

UW had 15 turnovers in the first meeting but escaped with a 61-60 win on a last-second layup by Tommi Olson at Clune Arena.

Both meetings last season were also decided on the final possession.

“I think we’re both very defensive based, physical teams,” said Fertig, who had 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting against the Falcons during the Jan. 11 game. “So, when we’re both good at defense, offense comes a little harder, closer games because we’re not scoring a bunch.

“This year we’re trying to work on scoring more, and I think we’ve done a better job scoring. I think it’s going to be a really good game, but I think we’ve got it.”

Larsen was obviously thrilled with Fertig’s dominant performance and to be able to empty the bench in the fourth quarter against Utah State.

But it wasn’t a great night offensively with leading scorer Quinn Weidemann finishing with eight points on 3-for-12 shooting and Emily Mellema and Tess Barnes being held scoreless on a combined 0-for-12 shooting night.

UW made up for its collective 39.7% field-goal percentage by out-rebounding the Aggies 51-29, which led to an 18-2 advantage in second-chance points.

“I thought we had some really good looks and ran a good offense to get those shots,” Larsen said. “But the 51 rebounds, I haven't seen that very often. That is really impressive.”

UW is tied with Colorado State and San Diego State for second place, four games behind UNLV. The Rams (16-8, 9-4) are at Fresno State and the Aztecs (19-7, 9-4) are at San Jose State on Saturday.