LARAMIE – The Cowgirls have some heavy lifting to do if they want to avoid being on the same side of the bracket as No. 23 UNLV at the Mountain West Tournament next month in Las Vegas.

Wyoming is currently tied with Colorado State for third in the conference with identical records (17-9 overall, 10-5 MW).

The No. 4 seed plays the No. 5 seed in the quarterfinal round of the MW Tournament with the winner likely advancing to play the top-seeded Rebels (25-2, 15-0).

Top-seeded UNLV has already clinched its second consecutive conference title and will face the No. 8 vs. No. 9 winner in the quarterfinals.

UW, coming off a 71-62 loss at New Mexico on Thursday night, will try to bounce back against San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena (2 p.m., MW Network).

The Aztecs (21-7, 11-4) are currently second in the standings after holding CSU to a season-low scoring total during a 53-49 win over the Rams on Thursday.

Allyson Fertig matched her career-high with 24 points on 11-for-15 shooting against the Lobos but the visitors finished 3-for-18 on 3-pointers and were outscored 24-15 in the decisive fourth quarter at the Pit.

Over the last three games, Fertig has scored 61 points (20.3 ppg) on 26-for-30 (86.7%) shooting. The Cowgirls stopped feeding the ball into the 6-foot-4 sophomore late in the costly loss to New Mexico.

SDSU won the first meeting 73-66 on Jan. 21 in Laramie with five different Aztecs scoring in double figures and the visitors finished 18-for-19 at the free-throw line. Quinn Weidemann led UW with 19 points and Fertig added 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Aztecs will finish the regular season with a road game at UNLV and a home game against Air Force. CSU hosts Air Force and Boise State with a Border War game at UW in between.

The Cowgirls will return home to play Nevada on Feb. 23 and CSU on Feb. 25.

The MW Tournament is March 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The top five teams will have a bye into the quarterfinal round.