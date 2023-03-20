LARAMIE – Malene Pedersen smiled when asked if she would be in charge of the scout for Kansas State.

The Mountain West freshman of the year transferred to Wyoming a year ago after spending a redshirt season with the Wildcats.

As the Cowgirls were putting the finishing touches on a 75-41 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Friday at the Arena-Auditorium, the WNIT announced UW would be traveling to Kansas State in the second round.

Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum with streaming on ESPN+.

“I’m not sure yet,” Pedersen said of head coach Heather Ezell and the staff possibly leaning on her for inside knowledge about the opponent. “Maybe they’ll ask me a couple questions, I don’t know.”

Pedersen spent her first season in Manhattan, Kansas, nicknamed the “Little Apple,” practicing against all-Big 12 first team guard Gabby Gregory (18.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and Serena Sundell (13.9 ppg, 5.1 apg).

The unflappable guard from Denmark is averaging 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists at UW.

“I feel like I had just a very good first impression of everyone I met here,” Pedersen said of choosing to play for the Cowgirls. “I like the community.”

The Wildcats (18-16) were 0-9 on the road this season but are a 14-4 at home, including the 90-56 razing of Wichita State last Thursday in the first round.

The Cowgirls (23-10) are 7-7 on the road this season but 0-2 in WNIT games outside of Laramie – a 73-64 loss at rival Colorado State in the second round in 2003 and a 67-45 loss at Arizona in the semifinals in 2019.

UW shot 42.6% from the field with 10 made 3-pointers in the first round. Kansas State held Wichita State to 27.8% from the field with five made 3s.

“You never want to look ahead, but I know (Pedersen) had probably seen this bracket and probably had (playing Kansas State) a little bit back of her mind,” Ezell said. “She’s usually a pretty even keel kid. I don’t know if she’ll get too high, too low, but she at least can give us some pointers on how to shoot well there.”

Ezell is also familiar with playing at Bramlage Coliseum from her days as a star guard at Iowa State.

Gregory is 6-foot and Sundell is 6-1, which will give them a size advantage over Quinn Weidemann (5-9) and Tommi Olson (5-6).

UW will need Allyson Fertig to do some damage in the post against Sarah Shematsi (6-2). The 6-4 sophomore center from Glendo finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in only 19 minutes against Texas A&M-CC.

“My team feels more confident in me and Coach Ezell says she is kind of letting me go out there and play and do what I do best,” Fertig said.

Kansas State won the 2006 WNIT and lost 89-79 in triple-overtime at UW in the 2007 semifinals in Laramie. The Cowgirls went on to win the title with a victory over Wisconsin in front of over 15,000 fans at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 4-3, including a 3-0 record in Manhattan.

Olson and Weidemann will try to extend their careers by leading the Cowgirls to a win in Big 12 country before handing the starting roles in the backcourt alongside Pedersen over to sophomores Tess Barnes and Emily Mellema, who combined for 19 points in the first round.

“Tommi and Quinn, like coach says, they are the definition of Cowgirl tough. So just having that leadership through these WNIT games is going to be really important,” Fertig said. “It’s definitely big for Tess and Emily. They’re starting to play a lot more. To step up and make those shots and be a scoring threats as well, it’s really fun to watch them grow.”

If the Cowgirls advance, they will play Washington in the third round. The Huskies defeated New Mexico 67-56 on Sunday in front of a crowd of 1,455 at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

The site and date will again be determined following the UW-Kansas State game based on attendance and bidding.