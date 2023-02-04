It took a clutch shot to end the Cowgirls’ five-game road winning streak.

Wyoming lost 66-63 to Colorado State after allowing Cailyn Crocker to make a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left in the Border War on Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The game had 12 ties with Crocker's contested jumper creating the 16th and final lead change.

Tommi Olson was unable to get a shot off on the other end as the Cowgirls (15-8, 8-4) are now tied with the rival Rams (15-8, 8-4) for third place in the Mountain West standings.

Quinn Weidemann, who missed the previous two games with a head injury, scored 15 points. Allyson Fertig had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Olson added 14 points and five assists to lead UW.

It wasn’t enough to overcome another brilliant performance by CSU star McKenna Hofschild, who finished with 25 points and nine assists.

UW had a 41-23 rebounding advantage and outscored the Rams 16-0 in second-chance points. But the home team went 14-for-16 at the free-throw line with the Cowgirls attempting just eight free throws.

CSU took a 60-52 lead on a basket by Hofschild to cap a 9-0 run with 4:11 left.

A 3 by Weidemann cut the deficit to two points, and after a defensive stop, Fertig scored off her own offensive rebound to tie the score 63-63 with 31.9 seconds left.

The Cowgirls trailed 19-11 at the end of the first quarter after committing four turnovers and shooting 31.3% from the field.

Weidemann gave UW an 11-10 lead with 4:34 remaining but the Rams ended the frame on a 9-0 run.

UW trailed 22-11 before a basket by Fertig ended the team’s scoring drought of 6 minutes, 42 seconds.

Marta Savic scored to a cap a 10-0 run that gave the Cowgirls a 25-24 lead.

CSU was just 2-for-12 (16.7%) from the field in the second quarter but stayed in the game by knocking down nine free throws.

A 3 by Weidemann gave UW a 32-30 lead before Hofschild tied the score at the intermission with a buzzer-beating drive.

Olson and Emily Mellema hit back-to-back 3s pull UW ahead 42-40 in the third quarter.

After a tough layup by Mellema, who only played two minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, the Cowgirls led 46-43.

CSU took a 51-48 lead entering the fourth quarter after making two late 3s.

The Cowgirls host Utah State on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium and will host the Rams in the regular-season finale on Feb. 25 at the A-A.