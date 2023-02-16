The Border War rivals are tied for third place after a tough night on the road in the Mountain West.

Allyson Fertig scored 22 points but Wyoming couldn’t overcome a 3-for-18 shooting night on 3-pointers during a 71-62 loss to New Mexico on Thursday at the Pit in Albuquerque, N.M..

The Cowgirls (17-9, 10-5) were outscored 24-15 in the fourth quarter in which they were 6-for-16 from the field, including 0-for-4 on 3s.

Fertig, who averaged 19.5 points on perfect 15-for-15 shooting during last week’s wins over Utah State and Air Force, was 11-for-15 from the field with three blocks against the Lobos (15-11, 7-6).

Quinn Weidemann added 13 points for UW but missed all five of her shots from behind the arc. Malene Pedersen was limited to seven points due to foul trouble.

Latora Duff led New Mexico with 20 points. The home team was 26-for-30 at the free-throw line while the Cowgirls finished 7-for-8 at the stripe.

Freshman guard Aniyah Augmon scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to break a tie but Fertig answered with her own 5-0 run to give UW a 52-51 lead.

New Mexico surged ahead 59-52 as the Cowgirls missed their next seven shots. Pedersen fouled out during the Lobos’ 8-0 run.

Weidemann ended the drought with a jumper with 2:30 remaining but the Cowgirls couldn’t get any closer than five points.

UW only trailed 27-26 at the intermission despite shooting 1-for-9 behind the arc and turning the ball over 11 times.

Fertig had 10 points at the break on 5-for-6 (83.3%) shooting. UW’s other players were limited to 16 points on 6-for-20 (30%) shooting.

Tommi Olson, who hit a game-winning 3 to give New Mexico its only loss at the Pit last season, buried another deep shot to give the Cowgirls a 22-21 lead.

UW did not score over the final 2:06 of the second quarter.

Pedersen buried a 3 and Fertig completed a three-point play to give UW a 32-30 lead early in the third quarter.

Another 3 by Olson put the visitors ahead 45-42, but a 3 by Paula Reus tied the score 47-47 at the end of the third quarter.

Colorado State lost 53-49 to San Diego State on Thursday night. The Rams (17-9, 10-5) also slipped out of the three-way tie for second place behind the Aztecs (21-7, 11-4).

No. 23 UNLV clinched the MW regular-season title with a win over San Jose State.

The Cowgirls play San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena (2 p.m., MW Network).