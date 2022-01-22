Wyoming Cowgirls fall 76-66 at last-place Utah State

The Cowgirls’ get-well game turned into a rock-bottom result in Logan, Utah.

Wyoming shot 35.8% from the field and allowed the home team to knock down 13 3-pointers during a 76-66 loss to lowly Utah State on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The Aggies (6-12, 1-7 MW) snapped a nine-game losing streak and picked up their first Mountain West victory at the expense of the slumping Cowgirls (6-9, 2-4 MW).

Allyson Fertig finished with a career-high 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting and 12 rebounds. McKinley Bradshaw scored 15 points but was 4-for-16 shooting.

“We did a lot of good things,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We just didn’t defend the 3 good.”

Utah State shot 54.2% on 3s while the Cowgirls finished 5-for-26 (19.2%) behind the arc.

UW was outscored 28-11 in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 70-59 loss at Boise State. Bradshaw led the offense with 22 points but the rest of the Cowgirls were a combined 11-for-39 (28.2%) shooting.

Ola Ustowska missed her second consecutive game after getting injured against Air Force.

Quinn Weidemann, who finished with 14 points, made a nice left-handed bucket to cut the Cowgirls’ deficit to 59-53 with 6:52 remaining.

A steal and layup by freshman guard Emily Mellema had UW within 68-62 before the Aggies closed out the game by going 8-for-8 at the free-throw line over the final 1:25.

“The good thing is we got a lot of young kids a lot of minutes,” Mattinson said. “I’m happy with how the young kids played.”

Kaylin Randhawa scored 20 points and Adryana Quezada finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead Utah State.

The Aggies went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter to take a 15-point lead before Bradshaw buried a baseline jumper to stop the bleeding and make the score 52-39.

Freshman wing Tess Barnes came off the bench and hit back-to-back 3s to make the score 55-47, but Quezada’s layup with one second left extended Utah State’s lead back to 10 points at the end of the third quarter.

Fertig scored the first five points of the game before going cold and UW allowed Utah State to go on a 23-4 run fueled by 6-for-9 shooting (66.7%) behind the arc.

The Aggies led 23-9 after back-to-back 3s by Randhawa. UW missed its first six 3s before Bradshaw knocked one down to make the score 23-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Weidemann scored the first five points of the second quarter to get UW’s offense back on track. Mellema completed a three-point play to cap an 8-0 run by the Cowgirls in 42 seconds that closed the deficit to 27-25.

After Utah State pushed the lead back to nine points, UW made another late surge and Weidemann scored a transition layup at the buzzer to get the visitors within 40-35 at the intermission.

Fertig had 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting and Weidemann added 11 points on 4-for-7 at halftime, but the rest of the team was a combined 6-for-23 (26.1%) from the field.

Utah State shot 55.6% in the first half with seven made 3s.

The Cowgirls host Boise State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.