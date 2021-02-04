 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowgirls fall behind early; can't catch league-leading Colorado State
Despite having four players finish in double figures, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team couldn't keep up with league-leading Colorado State and dropped a 69-61 decision Thursday night in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Quinn Weidemann finished with 15 points to lead the Cowgirls (8-8, 6-7 Mountain West), who also got a career-high 14 points from Tommi Olson and 11 apiece from Alba Sanchez Ramos and McKinley Bradshaw.

UW trailed 39-26 at the half and the Rams (13-2, 9-2 MW) pushed the lead to 16 points in the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls cut the deficit to eight points on a couple of occasions but CSU made its free throws down the stretch for its sixth consecutive victory.

The two teams conclude their two-game series Saturday in Fort Collins with a 1 p.m. tip-off.

Quinn Weidemann

Weidemann
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

