Wyoming Cowgirls fall in overtime to New Mexico

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team dropped their second game in a row, losing 74-71 in overtime to New Mexico on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowgirls (11-11, 7-6 Mountain West) took a 67-65 lead with 26.9 seconds remaining in regulation on Tereza Vitulova's shot in the paint, but the Lobos tied the game on a layup with 6 seconds to play to force overtime.

In the extra session, New Mexico scored inside for a three-point advantage in the final 15 seconds and the Cowgirls had two chances to tie but missed two 3-pointers.

Vitulova paced the Cowgirls with 20 points, while Taylor Rusk (15), Jaeden Vaifanua (11) and Alba Sanchez Ramos (10) also scored in double figures.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.