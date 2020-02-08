You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming Cowgirls fall in overtime to New Mexico
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls fall in overtime to New Mexico

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team dropped their second game in a row, losing 74-71 in overtime to New Mexico on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (11-11, 7-6 Mountain West) took a 67-65 lead with 26.9 seconds remaining in regulation on Tereza Vitulova's shot in the paint, but the Lobos tied the game on a layup with 6 seconds to play to force overtime.

In the extra session, New Mexico scored inside for a three-point advantage in the final 15 seconds and the Cowgirls had two chances to tie but missed two 3-pointers.

Vitulova paced the Cowgirls with 20 points, while Taylor Rusk (15), Jaeden Vaifanua (11) and Alba Sanchez Ramos (10) also scored in double figures.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

