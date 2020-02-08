Wyoming Cowgirls fall in overtime to New Mexico

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team dropped their second game in a row, losing 74-71 in overtime to New Mexico on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls (11-11, 7-6 Mountain West) took a 67-65 lead with 26.9 seconds remaining in regulation on Tereza Vitulova's shot in the paint, but the Lobos tied the game on a layup with 6 seconds to play to force overtime.
In the extra session, New Mexico scored inside for a three-point advantage in the final 15 seconds and the Cowgirls had two chances to tie but missed two 3-pointers.
Vitulova paced the Cowgirls with 20 points, while Taylor Rusk (15), Jaeden Vaifanua (11) and Alba Sanchez Ramos (10) also scored in double figures.