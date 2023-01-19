Wyoming Cowgirls' five-game winning streak snapped by red-hot UNLV Rebels

LARAMIE – These Rebels have a cause.

Winning another Mountain West title.

Wyoming’s five-game winning streak came to an end with a 71-57 loss to UNLV on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (12-6, 5-2) scored a combined 17 points over the second and third quarters and fell behind by as many as 17 points before a late rally.

Super senior Tommi Olson, who led UW with 16 points after making three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, is hoping to play the Rebels one final time at the MW Tournament in Las Vegas.

“You can definitely tell they have a toughness and a mentality of defending their championship,” Olson said. “We need to match that next time we play them. I think we matched it for some of the game, but we need to put a full 40 minutes together for sure.”

The Rebels (18-2, 8-0) opened the second half with a 15-2 run capped by a deep 3-pointer by Alyssa Durazo-Frescas to seize a commanding 45-28 lead.

Olson knocked down a 3 for UW’s first made field goal 6:07 into the third quarter. Grace Ellis’ bucket in the final minute closed the deficit to 48-35.

The combination of UNLV’s full-court press and zone defense in the half court bothered the home team. UW finished 38.9% from the field, including 8-for-27 on 3s, with 11 turnovers.

“When you’re behind it’s really hard. We didn’t shoot it well. We’re a better shooting team than that,” UW interim head coach Ryan Larsen said of executing against UNLV’s aggressive defense. “That third quarter the more shots we missed, I wasn’t a real fan of our body language. I love this team but we’re going to talk about that, we’ll get that figured out. …

“Can’t have that, especially when you’re behind. You have to have that confidence and energy and really believe that next one is going in.”

Olson hit two more shots behind the arc in the fourth quarter, and Tess Barnes buried a corner 3 to get UW within 58-50 with 4:32 remaining.

Essence Booker, who finished with 20 points, thwarted the Cowgirl comeback with four clutch baskets and four free throws down the stretch.

“I was guarding her, and I fouled her twice. I did,” Olson said. “Credit to her, she has a great jump shot and is very smooth. She just made some shots and she’s a good player and she made good plays.”

Reigning MW player of the year Desi-Rae Young added 15 points and five rebounds despite playing just 21 minutes due to foul trouble.

Allyson Fertig (four points) and Marta Savic (two points) were both in early foul trouble trying to slow Young down.

UNLV’s smaller lineup simply out-played UW’s smaller lineup during the middle 20 minutes.

“I thought we had some good shots early, especially that first half, but the third quarter we really stopped executing,” Larsen said. “That’s a good team, a really good team. They’re well coached and have great players, but a lot of it was on us tonight. We didn’t execute well enough to take advantage of that zone.”

The Cowgirls trailed 20-18 after the first quarter despite shooting 61.5% from the field.

UW attacked the paint early and took a 12-8 lead on a bucket by Ellis. UNLV answered with an 8-0 run punctuated with a 3 by Alyssa Brown.

Young picked up her second foul with 46.4 seconds left in the first quarter. Fertig was whistled for her second foul with 7:57 left in the second quarter.

UNLV was able to build a 26-18 advantage as the Cowgirls missed their first five shots of the second quarter.

Quinn Weidemann ended the drought with a 3 and UW was within 28-26 after Savic grabbed an air ball by Emily Mellema and scored.

The Cowgirls trailed 30-26 at the intermission after finishing 2-for-12 (16.7%) behind the arc.

But the Rebels made another statement by quickly separating from one of their primary challengers with the third-quarter knockout punch to sweep the regular-season series.

“It was definitely a gut-check game for us,” Olson said. “I think if we talk about it, learn from it and have a positive attitude moving forward we can still carry on that run.”

The Cowgirls, who responded well after losing at UNLV in the conference opener, will try to start a new streak against San Diego State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.