Wyoming Cowgirls' game against Boise State postponed due to COVID-19

The University of Wyoming's women's basketball game against Boise State was postponed Sunday because of COVID-19-related concerns within the Cowgirls' program.

The game was scheduled for Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium and would have been the Mountain West home opener for the Cowgirls (5-6, 1-1 MW).

UW opened the MW season with a 62-54 victory at San Diego State last Tuesday, but suffered a 66-60 defeat at UNLV on Friday. The Cowgirls played that game without leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw and leading rebounder Alba Sanchez Ramos.

Wyoming is scheduled to play at San Jose State on Thursday, but the Spartans have already had two games postponed because of COVID-19-related concerns.

