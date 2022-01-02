 Skip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls' game against Boise State postponed due to COVID-19

The University of Wyoming's women's basketball game against Boise State was postponed Sunday because of COVID-19-related concerns within the Cowgirls' program.

The game was scheduled for Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium and would have been the Mountain West home opener for the Cowgirls (5-6, 1-1 MW).

UW opened the MW season with a 62-54 victory at San Diego State last Tuesday, but suffered a 66-60 defeat at UNLV on Friday. The Cowgirls played that game without leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw and leading rebounder Alba Sanchez Ramos.

Wyoming is scheduled to play at San Jose State on Thursday, but the Spartans have already had two games postponed because of COVID-19-related concerns.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

