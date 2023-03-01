LARAMIE – The Cowgirls’ path to the NCAA Tournament is clear.
Wyoming, which earned the No. 2 seed at the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas, will open play against either No. 7 Air Force or No. 10 San Jose State in the quarterfinal round next Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center (6 p.m., MW Network).
The Cowgirls (20-9) swept both the Falcons (13-17) and Spartans (5-24), who play at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, during the regular season.
UW concluded the regular season with a 76-60 win over Colorado State last Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium. Heather Ezell gave the players three days off since they had 72 extra hours to prepare for the postseason with the other 10 conference teams in action Tuesday.
No. 22 UNLV, the top seed at the MW Tournament, finished the conference schedule 18-0 with a 71-66 win at Nevada. CSU clinched the No. 3 seed with a 66-51 victory over Boise State.
People are also reading…
“I don’t think we need to slack off,” Allyson Fertig said after scoring 15 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter in the consequential rivalry win. “I want to go into this tournament and whoever we’re playing, even if they’re one of the lower teams, I want us to go out and give a punch right away.
“I feel it will be very key for our bye week next week to go really hard at practice. I’m really excited to see what we can do.”
If the Cowgirls advance to the semifinals there could be a third Border War next Tuesday in the semifinals.
The Rams (19-10) will play either No. 6 Boise State or No. 11 Utah State in the quarterfinals. CSU swept the Broncos (16-15) and Aggies (4-25) during the regular season.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 UNLV will play either No. 8 Nevada or No. 9 Fresno State and No. 4 New Mexico will play No. 5 San Diego State in the other quarterfinal.
UW won’t have to worry about the favored Rebels (28-2), who have not lost since Dec. 18 and were the only MW team the Cowgirls didn’t beat during the regular season, unless both teams reach the championship game next Wednesday.
“UNLV is definitely a really good team being ranked and everything. So, I think the fact that we can get the two seed speaks well for us,” senior guard Tommi Olson said. “Also, when you go to the tournament everyone is 0-0. Gotta respect them, but we can beat them.”
The Cowgirls won four games in four nights as a No. 7 seed to win the 2021 MW Tournament to earn the program’s second berth to the NCAA Tournament.
“The big thing is to be able to get a first-round bye. The only time that tournament has been won by a team that hasn’t had a first-round bye is when we did it,” Ezell said. “And it’s not easy to win four games in a row. So being able to give yourself a little bit of a cushion there and only have to (win) three makes your life a little bit easier.”