Cowgirls Tracker

FAVORABLE DRAW: The Cowgirls (20-9) earned the No. 2 seed at the Mountain West Tournament with their 76-60 win over Colorado State Rams in the regular-season finale last Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming will be on the opposite side of the bracket from top-seeded and 22nd-ranked UNLV, which finished 28-2 overall and 18-0 in conference play.

UP NEXT: UW will play the No. 7 Air Force-No. 10 San Jose State winner at 6 p.m. next Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center (MW Network). The Cowgirls swept both the Falcons (13-17) and Spartans (5-24), who play at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, during the regular season.

SHE SAID IT: “I don’t think we need to slack off. I want to go into this tournament and whoever we’re playing, even if they’re one of the lower teams, I want us to go out and give a punch right away.” – UW center Allyson Fertig.