Wyoming Cowgirls hang championship banner, beat Colorado-Colorado Springs in exhibition

LARAMIE – It was a banner night for the Cowgirls.

Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman presented the team with their rings and the ensign commemorating the program’s first Mountain West women’s basketball tournament championship was hung from the rafters on Friday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Then one of the newcomers who didn’t receive any bling – true freshman Allyson Fertig from Douglas – showed the crowd of 2,477 why her skills could make the 2021-22 Cowgirls even better.

The 6-foot-4 Fertig scored 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in 17 minutes of court time to lead UW to a 66-39 victory over Colorado-Colorado Springs in the exhibition tune-up.

“Tonight I think showed there’s going to be a lot of teams that have a hard time guarding her,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said. “The better she gets, the more that she’s going to start demanding double teams. Now what she’s going to have to learn obviously is how to play out of the double team. That means not every shot is going to be for you. The action we do off that she has to be stronger and recognize.

"I’m really pleased with her in both these exhibition games.”

Lyman native McKinley Bradshaw scored 11 points, Quinn Weidemann added 10 points, Alba Sanchez Ramos had seven points and a team-high nine rebounds and Tommi Olson added seven assists for the Cowgirls.

Mattinson was not pleased with his team’s offensive performance, particularly the second quarter when UW outscored the Mountain Lions 10-8.

“I don’t think we were very sharp offensively, I’m not pleased with the way we played offensively,” Mattinson said. “I don’t think we were keyed in. I think we started out well. After that, I don’t know if young people think, ‘Well, we’re up 24-10, this is going to be another whatever.’

"Then we score a whopping 10 in the second quarter.”

The Cowgirls led 34-18 at the intermission after shooting 44.8% from the field and 40% from 3-point distance.

Moments after watching the highlight of her MWC tournament-clinching block on the video board during the pregame ceremony, Sanchez Ramos knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to give her team a quick 6-0 lead.

Fertig scored a team-high seven first-half points, but UW’s lead would have been wider if not for a 4-for-11 (36.4%) effort at the free-throw line in the first half.

“That tells me you’re not plugged in,” Mattinson said after his team finished the game 14-for-25 at the free-throw line. “We’ve got to get offensively taken care of."

A three-point play by Bradshaw made the score 42-21 midway through the third quarter. Fertig scored UW’s next three baskets in the paint to extend the lead to 48-25.

In the fourth quarter, Ola Ustowska made a skip pass to Fertig for a layup to break UCCS’ full-court press and make the score 63-36 before Mattinson emptied the bench.

The Cowgirls open the regular season against CSU Pueblo at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Arena-Auditorium.

