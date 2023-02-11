The Wyoming Cowgirls have found a winning formula at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (17-8, 10-4 Mountain West) survived a shaky first quarter and a late charge by the Falcons for a 62-56 victory and their third consecutive win at home.

Sophomore center Allyson Fertig was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and had a game-high 17 points and six rebounds for the Cowgirls. Super senior Quinn Weidemann added 13 points and freshman Malene Pedersen finished with 11 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Air Force (12-13, 7-6 MW) led 11-6 early 18-13 with 5:35 to play in the second quarter before a 3-pointer by Weidemann and layups from Fertig and Pedersen gave the Cowgirls a 20-18 advantage. UW took the lead for good late in the half on two free throws from Weidemann.

The Falcons remained within striking distance in the second half and cut the lead to 60-56 with 24 seconds remaining, but Weidemann sealed the victory with two free throws with 8 seconds on the clock.

The Cowgirls play at New Mexico on Thursday.