Wyoming Cowgirls host Boise State with top spot in Mountain West on line
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls host Boise State with top spot in Mountain West on line

The Wyoming women's basketball team has a chance to begin 2020 atop the Mountain West standings.

Despite losing their final two non-conference games -- 46-44 to Northern Colorado on Dec. 15 and 65-54 to No. 17 Gonzaga on Dec. 17 -- the Cowgirls (6-5, 2-0 MW) enter the new year unbeaten in league play. They'll try to keep that slate clean Wednesday when they host Boise State in Laramie. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Broncos (10-4, 2-0 MW), along with Fresno State and San Jose State are also undefeated in league play.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova is the only Cowgirl averaging double-digit points (13.3), but sophomores Quinn Weidemann (9.4) and Karla Erjavec (7.5) and senior Taylor Rusk (7.8) have combined to average 24.7 points per contest. Vitulova also leads the team in rebounding at 6.4 boards per game while Erjavec averages a team-best 3.7 assists.

Boise State counters with four players averaging in double figures in Riley Lupfer (12.5), Mallory McGwire (12.4), Braydey Hodgins (11.6) and A'Shanti Coleman (10.1).

The Broncos lead the all-time series 14-12, including a 68-51 in last year's Mountain West championship game. The Cowgirls host Border War rival Colorado State on Saturday.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

