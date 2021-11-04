Wyoming Cowgirls host Colorado-Colorado Springs in exhibition game Friday

LARAMIE – Last season’s leading scorer on the Wyoming’s women’s basketball team might be the most improved player in the program entering the 2021-22 season.

McKinley Bradshaw averaged 11.7 points coming off the bench to help lead the Cowgirls to the Mountain West Tournament championship.

The 5-foot-11 junior guard from Lyman scored a game-high 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting with five rebounds in 23 minutes during last Friday’s 106-47 exhibition victory over Colorado Christian.

“What she’s done is she has just matured. You just keep seeing her get a little bit stronger, a little bit more confident each year,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said. “She’s starting to understand the game, it’s coming to her a little bit easier as she sees things that are happening.

"She obviously has the basketball skills to be really purely raw good, but now she’s understanding how to put that all together.”

Bradshaw joined seniors Tommi Olson, Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann and sophomore Grace Ellis in the starting lineup for the team’s first tune-up game.

UW will hang a banner commemorating the program’s first MWC tournament title and second NCAA Tournament appearance before the final exhibition game against Colorado-Colorado Springs at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls are looking forward to the pregame celebration with their loyal fan base after cutting down the nets in March at an empty Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

“It's going to be a really special moment,” Bradshaw said. “I think it's going to be really unique and fun and exciting, pretty much all those happy emotions that you hope to feel. There'll be a lot of nerves going on still because it is game day.”

Bradshaw shot a team-best 42.7% from 3-point distance and averaged 3.8 rebounds last season. She focused on improving her defense during a productive offseason.

“Just reading how my defenders are guarding me and being more aggressive in that way,” Bradshaw said.

UW led the MWC in defense, holding opponents to an average of 58.3 points per game.

The Cowgirls, who return 10 players from last season, held Colorado Christian to 29.4% (20-for-68) shooting from the field.

Mattinson wants the team to cut down on turnovers and clean the defensive glass more consistently against UCCS.

And to turn the page on last season after the team is presented with their championship rings before the opening tip.

“We’ve been fortunate here in the past to be able to hang a WNIT national championship banner, which is a huge accomplishment, and now this one. It should be really exciting,” Mattinson said. “What we need to make sure we focus on and talk to our team about is you’ve got to let that go then. We’re going to have five minutes to warm back up, get ready to play, and you’ve got the whole season to look forward to.

“That was a great accomplishment, and we’ve got to move forward.”

UW will open the regular season against CSU Pueblo next Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium.

