Wyoming Cowgirls host Denver in season opener on Saturday

The Wyoming Cowgirls will finally tip off their 2020-21 season Saturday when they host Denver University at the Arena-Auditorium.
UW is one of three Mountain West programs — Boise State and New Mexico are the others — that has yet to play a game this season. The Broncos and Lobos are both scheduled to open their season Friday, leaving the Cowgirls as the last MW team to take the court.
Wyoming returns two players in juniors Quinn Weidemann and Alba Sanchez Ramos who started all 29 games last season, as well as junior Tommi Olson, who started 11 games. The 5-foot-9 Weidemann is the Cowgirls’ leading returning scorer at 10.2 points per game while the 6-0 Sanchez Ramos pitched in 7.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The 5-6 Olson contributed 2.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals in her 11 starts.
The only other returnees for UW are seniors Jaye Johnson (Natrona County/Casper College) and Emily Buchanan (Southeast/Eastern Wyoming College) and sophomores McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) and Paige Toomer (Encampment/Cody). Bradshaw averaged 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds off the bench while Toomer played in only three games before missing the rest of the season with a knee injury. Johnson saw action in 24 games while Buchanan played in five games.
That leaves second-year head coach Gerald Mattinson with eight newcomers on a team that went 17-12 overall last year and 12-6 in MW games.
The Cowgirls’ first-year players includes freshmen Landri Hudson from Colorado and Lexi Bull from Idaho along with six players from outside the United States in Paula Sanchez (Spain), Grace Ellis (Australia), Marta Savic (Croatia), Iris Tsafara (Greece), Dagny Davidsdottir (Iceland) and Ola Ustowska (Poland).
Wyoming will be facing a Denver team that is 1-1 on the season with a victory over Air Force and a one-point loss to Northern Colorado. The Pioneers are led by sophomore guard Meghan Boyd, who has totaled 49 points in the first two games.
Following Saturday’s game, the Cowgirls will host No. 18 Gonzaga on Tuesday before opening conference play at UNLV on Dec. 12.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!