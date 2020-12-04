Wyoming Cowgirls host Denver in season opener on Saturday

The Wyoming Cowgirls will finally tip off their 2020-21 season Saturday when they host Denver University at the Arena-Auditorium.

UW is one of three Mountain West programs — Boise State and New Mexico are the others — that has yet to play a game this season. The Broncos and Lobos are both scheduled to open their season Friday, leaving the Cowgirls as the last MW team to take the court.

Wyoming returns two players in juniors Quinn Weidemann and Alba Sanchez Ramos who started all 29 games last season, as well as junior Tommi Olson, who started 11 games. The 5-foot-9 Weidemann is the Cowgirls’ leading returning scorer at 10.2 points per game while the 6-0 Sanchez Ramos pitched in 7.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The 5-6 Olson contributed 2.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals in her 11 starts.

The only other returnees for UW are seniors Jaye Johnson (Natrona County/Casper College) and Emily Buchanan (Southeast/Eastern Wyoming College) and sophomores McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) and Paige Toomer (Encampment/Cody). Bradshaw averaged 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds off the bench while Toomer played in only three games before missing the rest of the season with a knee injury. Johnson saw action in 24 games while Buchanan played in five games.