Wyoming Cowgirls host first-place UNLV Rebels to begin closing stretch

LARAMIE – The Cowgirls have finally unpacked their suitcases.

After playing five of six games on the road, Wyoming will close the regular season with three consecutive home games, beginning with first-place UNLV’s Thursday visit to the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., Mountain West Network).

UW went 4-2 during the logistically-challenging stretch that began Feb. 2 with McKinley Bradshaw’s potential game-winning 3-pointer rimming out at Air Force and included three road wins before last Thursday’s loss at Colorado State.

“We came through pretty well. I’m not going to kid you, I thought we played really well,” head coach Gerald Mattinson said. “Overall, given the schedule, given how we traveled, given everything that’s going on, I was really pleased with the way we went through that stretch.”

The Cowgirls (12-11, 8-6) lost 66-60 on Dec. 31 at UNLV before a series of early-season postponements due to COVID-19 protocols, which created the scheduling quirks.

Bradshaw, the team’s leading scorer (14.6 ppg), was not available for the first meeting in Las Vegas. Quinn Weidemann scored 19 points to lead UW, which nearly overcame a 17-point deficit.

The first-place Rebels (22-4, 14-1) are on a 12-game winning streak and trying to hold off New Mexico down the stretch for the MW regular-season title.

Essence Booker (15.6 ppg) and Desi-Rae Young (15.5 ppg) lead a UNLV offense that ranks second in the MW in scoring (76.3 ppg).

The Cowgirls are second in the MW in scoring defense (58.7 ppg) and were starting to click offensively until shooting 27.4% during the 56-45 loss to the Rams in Fort Collins.

“We’re tired, we’re beat. Our road trips have been brutal,” Mattinson said. “They were long trips. I think everybody, staff, kids, are all mentally and physically tired. I think that showed a little bit at CSU. So being home for these three is going to be huge.”

UW, which enters the home stand sixth in the standings, won four games in four nights to win the 2021 MW Tournament.

The Cowgirls would have an easier path to the title this year, if they can move into the top five and receive a first-round bye.

Mattinson, who is confident his team’s defense will show up in any scenario, is only concerned about lighting up the scoreboard enough to match the Rebels.

“If we’re scoring the way we’re capable of scoring, then I think we’ll win,” Mattinson said. “If we’re not, then it will be another thing where maybe a six- or eight-minute stretch gets us and we won’t be able to make it up. But I feel good not only about (Saturday), I feel good about all three games.”

UW hosts San Diego State on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season on March 2 against CSU at the Arena-Auditorium.

