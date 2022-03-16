Wyoming Cowgirls host Idaho State on Thursday to begin WNIT

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team has made a habit of playing in the postseason. That trend continues Thursday when the Cowgirls host Idaho State in the opening round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (15-12) rebounded from a tough start to win eight of their final 10 regular-season games before losing 51-38 to Colorado State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Championship.

Junior McKinley Bradshaw leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game. The Lyman native, who averaged 16.9 ppg in league play, was a first-team all-MW selection.

Freshman Allyson Fertig (Douglas) averaged 9.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game on her way to being named the MW Freshman of the Year. And senior Quinn Weidemann was named to the league's all-defensive team for the second year in a row.

Seniors Tommi Olson (Worland) and Alba Sanchez Ramos and sophomores Grace Ellis and Ola Ustowska round out the Cowgirls' rotation.

Idaho State, the regular season Big Sky champion, is led by Tomaika Whitman, who is averaging 12.2 points per game. Whitman was a first-team all-Big Sky performer as well as the league's co-defensive player of the year.

UW, which qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season after winning the MW Championship, is competing in the WNIT for the 10th time (17-8 overall) and the fourth time in the past six years. The Cowgirls won the 2007 WNIT title.

