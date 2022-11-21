Wyoming Cowgirls host Regis College looking for second consecutive win

Cowgirls host Regis College on Tuesday looking for another win

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Wyoming Cowgirls are hoping to get back to .500 when they host Regis College on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The Cowgirls lost at North Dakota and at home to Gonzaga before an impressive 68-45 home victory over Denver on Friday in which they led 18-3 after the first quarter. Super senior Quinn Weidemann led the way with 18 points and sophomore Allyson Fertig added 13 points and a career-high 21 rebounds against the Pioneers.

Weidemann is averaging a team-high 13.3 points per game, with junior Grace Ellis adding 12.0 ppg and Fertig 10.3 ppg along with 11.3 rebounds per game.

The Rangers (3-1) are led by Sam Deem, who is averaging 14.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest.

Following Tuesday’s game, UW will head to Stockton, California, for the Tiger Turkey Tip-Off where the Cowgirls will play Pacific on Friday and UC Davis on Saturday.

Northern Colorado parts ways with head coach Ed McCaffrey

Northern Colorado announced that head coach Ed McCaffrey won’t return after two seasons that saw the Bears go 6-16.

A national search begins immediately, the school said Monday.

McCaffrey was hired on Dec. 12, 2019, but had to wait quite a while before making his coaching debut at the school. The Big Sky Conference decided to postpone its 2020 football season to the spring of 2021, and then Northern Colorado opted out of the spring season for health and safety reasons.

It was a family reunion at Northern Colorado for the McCaffrey family. Two of Ed McCaffrey’s sons joined him on campus, with Max serving as the offensive coordinator and Dylan arriving to play quarterback after leaving Michigan.

One of McCaffrey’s other sons is Christian, who is a running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

Ed McCaffrey played 13 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, the 49ers and the New York Giants.

Broncos waive Gordon after another fumble leads to a loss

Melvin Gordon’s butterfingers finally cost him not just his starting job in Denver but his roster spot altogether.

The Broncos waived their veteran running back Monday, a day after his fumble at the goal line proved costly in their 22-16 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders that sent them tumbling into the AFC West basement at 3-7.

Gordon, who has a penchant for fumbling in crucial situations in his career, burst up the middle on third-and-1 from the Raiders 3 in the waning seconds of the first half. He had the first down, but was still trying to get into the end zone when Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby punched the ball from his arms.

Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz recovered the loose ball at the 7, and Brandon McManus trotted out for a 25-yard field goal on fourth-and-5 that Crosby blocked as the first half expired.

That squandered the Broncos’ long drive that started at their 16 and they followed that letdown with their seventh scoreless third quarter of the season on their way to their sixth one-score loss.

Gordon had two touchdown runs this season to go with five fumbles, two of which he lost. That gave him 26 career fumbles, 18 of them recovered by opponents. Nobody in the NFL has more fumbles or lost fumbles than Gordon over the past decade.

He fumbled a dozen times in his two-plus seasons with the Broncos, losing nine of them. Three of his last seven fumbles were returned for touchdowns and two more came within a step of the goal line.

Gordon’s fumble at Las Vegas in Week 4, which cornerback Amik Robertson returned for a 68-yard touchdown, changed the tenor of the game and jump-started the Raiders’ 32-23 win on a day the Broncos lost rising star running back Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury.